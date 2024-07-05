Pcloudy launches Self-Healing AI Engine 2.0: Cuts Down Test Maintenance Efforts By 3X
Pcloudy has introduced a new and improved Self-Healing AI Engine 2.0 that cuts down the testing team’s maintenance efforts by almost 3 times.
Pcloudy, an AI Augmented Unified App Testing Suite has introduced a new and improved Self-Healing version 2.0 that cuts down the testing team's maintenance efforts by almost 3 times. After constantly improving their Self-Healing AI Engine since its launch in March 2023. Today, Pcloudy's Self-Healing AI Engine 2.0 stands as a testament to its continuous improvement process. The new Self-Healing AI Engine version 2.0 is faster, more accurate, and easy-to-use.
— Avinash Tiwari, Co-founder of pCloudy
What is it?
Pcloudy’s Self-Healing AI Engine 2.0 is a self-healing capability/feature that enables testers and testing teams to cut down their automation maintenance efforts by identifying and updated elements and object locators in automation scripts for a smooth test execution. This improves test reliability, reduces test flakiness and automation failures leading to shorter release cycles and increased business revenues.
Key Highlights of Self-Healing AI Engine 2.0
Continuous Monitoring – The Self-Healing AI Engine 2.0 meticulously monitors the automation scripts, identifying and rectifying errors as they occur. The system learns from each interaction, continually improves and refines itself.
Simplified Maintenance - It simplifies the maintenance process by automatically detecting changes in the application and adjusting the scripts accordingly. Development teams no longer need to spend countless hours updating scripts for minor changes in the UI or functionality.
Accelerated Automation - Speed is of the essence and the Self-Healing 2.0 AI Engine dramatically accelerates the automation process. It automatically updates and corrects the scripts in real-time, eliminating the bottlenecks associated with manual maintenance.
Avinash Tiwari, co-founder of Pcloudy said “We’ve come a long way with the Self-Healing AI Engine at Pcloudy. We are confident of its capabilities to revolutionize automation in not just the testing space but also in various tech industries and global capability centers.”
A recent social media post by Pcloudy showed how a simple change in automation scripts caused a test failure and took over 9 minutes to fix and run again successfully. Pcloudy compared this with their new and improved Self-Healing AI Engine 2.0 which fixed it 3 times faster. This simple comparison highlights the impact of this feature as it goes a long way in saving millions of dollars for organizations that spend their time and effort in maintaining test scripts to ensure Test Reliability.
Pcloudy’s new Self-Healing AI Engine 2.0 is setting the bar high in the automation maintenance market. This Self-Healing AI Engine is all set to accelerate the digital transformation journeys of many businesses in the world over and ignite a scale of unprecedented growth.
About Pcloudy
Pcloudy is an AI Augmented Unified Testing Suite that revolutionizes the testing process by offering end-to-end testing solutions from test creation to execution and test management. Key features of Pcloudy include a comprehensive testing infrastructure of 5000+ real device and browsers combinations, advanced AI capabilities like Self-Healing, Bot Testing, Visual AI, AI Chatbot and more. The platform prides itself on integrations with popular testing frameworks and tools such as Appium, Espresso, XCUITest, Jira, GitHub, SLACK, and more. Pcloudy facilitates advanced automation techniques, including test orchestration, parallel testing, cross-browser testing, and API testing. The platform has received recognition in multiple Gartner reports and maintains a consistently high rating on Gartner Peer Insights and G2. Pcloudy's commitment to innovation and quality has positioned it as a leader in the field of app testing, catering to the diverse needs of its extensive user base.
