Active Cosmetics Global Market 2024 To Reach $17.21 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.4%

Active Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The active cosmetics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.44 billion in 2023 to $10.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to e-commerce growth, regulatory support for safe ingredients, expansion in emerging markets, surge in demand for organic and natural beauty products, improvement in current lifestyles.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The active cosmetics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $17.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing consumer awareness, focus on anti-aging solutions, rising disposable income, increasing demand for skincare products, rising consumer awareness.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global active cosmetics market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13564&type=smp

Growth driver of the active cosmetics market

The growing demand for natural and organic skincare products is expected to propel the growth of the active cosmetic market going forward. Natural and organic skincare products are beauty and skincare formulations that are crafted using ingredients derived from natural sources and produced without the use of synthetic chemicals, artificial additives, or harsh preservatives. Natural and organic skincare products can enhance the active cosmetics experience by providing gentle, hydrating, and environmentally conscious formulations that align with the preferences of individuals leading active lifestyles.

Make your report purchase here and explore the whole industry's data as well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/active-cosmetics-global-market-report

Active Cosmetics Market Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the active cosmetics market include Johnson & Johnson, BASF SE, The Procter & Gamble, Unilever PLC, L'Oréal S.A., Wacker Chemie AG, Estée Lauder, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances, Eastman Chemical Company, DSM, Givaudan, Lonza, Clinique, Symrise AG, Symrise, Avon, Evonik Industries AG, Croda International PLC, Revlon, CeraVe, Laboratoires Expanscience, Shiseido Company Ltd., The Face Shop, La Roche-Posay Laboratoire Dermatologique SAS, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, Naolys, Skinbetter Science, Mixa, Vichy, SkinCeuticals.

Major companies operating in the active cosmetics market are developing innovative products, such as natural-origin retinol, to better serve customers with advanced features. Natural-origin retinol refers to a form of retinol, a derivative of vitamin A, that is derived from natural sources rather than being synthetically produced.

Active Cosmetics Market Segments:

1) By Product: Liquid, Cream, Other Products

2) By Gender: Male, Female

3) By Distribution Channel: Drug Stores, Mass Merchandiser, Online, Department Stores, Others

4) By Application: Skin Care, Hair Care, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the active cosmetics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of active cosmetics.

Active Cosmetics Market Definition

Active cosmetics refer to skin care products that contain proven active ingredients for long-term improvement of skin complexion. These are specifically designed to address various skin concerns, including reducing skin damage, preventing aging, removing impurities, and preventing pigment spots.

The main products of active cosmetics are liquid, cream, and other products. Liquid refers to a state of matter with a defined volume but an unchanging shape. Liquid plays a crucial role in active cosmetic products, serving as a solvent, diluent, and source of natural ingredients. The various genders include male and female. The various distribution channels include drug stores, mass merchandisers, online, department stores, and others used for various applications such as skin care, hair care, and others.

Active Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Active Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on active cosmetics market size, active cosmetics market drivers and trends, active cosmetics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The active cosmetics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Probiotics Food And Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/probiotics-food-and-cosmetics-global-market-report

Mineral Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mineral-cosmetics-global-market-report

Vegan Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vegan-cosmetics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293