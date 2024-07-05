Acute Kidney Injury Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 6200 Million in 2022 | DelveInsight

Acute Kidney Injury Market Outlook

Acute Kidney Injury Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Acute Kidney Injury Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast — 2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Acute Kidney Injury, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Kidney Injury market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Acute Kidney Injury Market Research Report

• As per DelveInsight analysis, the Acute Kidney Injury market is anticipated to witness growth at a considerable CAGR.

• The total Mortality-adjusted Incident Cases of Acute Kidney Injury in the 7MM comprised 14.6 million cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecast period.

• The total Mortality-adjusted Incident Cases of Acute Kidney Injury in the United States were approximately 5.7 in 2022.

• The leading Acute Kidney Injury Companies working in the market include Atox Bio, AM-Pharma Holding, Quark-Pharmaceuticals, LG Chem, Pharming Group, Angion Biomedica, Elysium Health, Sentien Biotechnologies, Pharmazz, Arch Biopartners, Guard Therapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Cerenis Therapeutics Alloksys, Vifor Pharma, and others.

• Promising Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include TIN816, SCD-F40, THR-184, ABT-719, QPI-1002, ASP1128, LSALT Peptide, and others.

• April 2024: AquaPass Medical Ltd- This study requires several investigational tests, exams, and data collection procedures to be performed by the participants. These procedures are listed in abbreviated format in the Schedule of Assessments/Activities table. The final eligibility of the trial will be confirmed after a 2-hour acclimatization session.

• April 2024: Novartis Pharmaceuticals announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for TIN816 70 mg lyophilisate powder. The purpose of this study is to characterize the pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) profile and to evaluate the safety and tolerability of TIN816 in hospitalized adult participants in an intensive care setting with a diagnosis of sepsis-associated acute kidney injury (SA-AKI).

• April 2024: Arch Biopartners Inc. announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for LSALT Peptide. This study is a randomized, double-blind, multicenter interventional study to assess safety and efficacy of LSALT peptide versus placebo (matching drug-free saline) in patients undergoing on-pump cardiac surgery. Patients will be followed for safety and efficacy up to Day 28 (EOS), with Day 1 being the day of randomization of study drug administered at least 1 hour prior to induction of anesthesia.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the Acute Kidney Injury Market Share @ Acute Kidney Injury Market Outlook

Acute Kidney Injury Overview

Acute Kidney Injury is commonly defined as an abrupt decline in renal function, clinically manifesting as a reversible acute increase in nitrogen waste products measured by blood urea nitrogen (BUN) and serum creatinine levels over hours to weeks. Signs and symptoms of Acute Kidney Injury include nausea, vomiting, weakness, dizziness, and, pain in the lower back. Some patients are asymptomatic (no noticeable symptoms) and others may have generalized non-specific (not specific to kidneys) symptoms.

Acute Kidney Injury Epidemiology Insights

The epidemiology section of Acute Kidney Injury offers insights into both historical and current patient populations, as well as forecasted trends across seven major countries. This section aids in understanding the factors behind present and projected trends through analysis of various studies and input from key opinion leaders. Additionally, this portion of the market report provides information on the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and underlying assumptions.

• Total Acute Kidney Injury Incident Population in Hospitalized Patients

• Acute Kidney Injury Mortality Adjusted Incident Population

• Acute Kidney Injury Stage-specific Incident Population

• Acute Kidney Injury Age-specific Incident Population

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Acute Kidney Injury Epidemiology trends @ Acute Kidney Injury Prevalence

Acute Kidney Injury Drugs Market

The Acute Kidney Injury Drugs Market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years as more targeted therapies receive regulatory approval and enter clinical practice. Additionally, ongoing research efforts aimed at better understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying Acute Kidney Injury signaling in Acute Kidney Injury are likely to uncover new therapeutic targets and further expand treatment options for patients.

Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Landscape

The Acute Kidney Injury treatment market landscape has witnessed significant advancements over the past years, with targeted therapies playing a crucial role in improving outcomes for patients. Among these targeted therapies, the emergence of Acute Kidney Injury has garnered attention in the medical community, presenting both challenges and opportunities in treatment strategies.

To know more about Acute Kidney Injury treatment guidelines, visit @ Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market

Acute Kidney Injury Market Outlook

The report's outlook on the Acute Kidney Injury market aids in developing a comprehensive understanding of historical, current, and projected trends. This is achieved by examining the influence of existing Acute Kidney Injury therapies, unmet needs, as well as drivers, barriers, and the demand for advanced technology. This section provides detailed insights into the trends of each marketed Acute Kidney Injury drug and late-stage pipeline therapy. It assesses their impact based on various factors such as annual therapy costs, inclusion/exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rates, market demand, patient population growth, covered patient segments, anticipated launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, and input from key opinion leaders. The analyzed Acute Kidney Injury market data are presented concisely through relevant tables and graphs to offer a clear overview of the market dynamics.

Acute Kidney Injury Drugs Uptake

The drug chapter of the Acute Kidney Injury report provides a comprehensive analysis of both marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs for this condition. It delves into the details of clinical trials, pharmacological actions, agreements, collaborations, approvals, patents, and advantages, and disadvantages of each drug, as well as the latest news and press releases related to Acute Kidney Injury.

Major Acute Kidney Injury Companies

Several Acute Kidney Injury Companies working in the market include Atox Bio, AM-Pharma Holding, Quark-Pharmaceuticals, LG Chem, Pharming Group, Angion Biomedica, Elysium Health, Sentien Biotechnologies, Pharmazz, Arch Biopartners, Guard Therapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Cerenis Therapeutics Alloksys, Vifor Pharma, and others.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for Acute Kidney Injury @ Drugs for Acute Kidney Injury Treatment- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/acute-kidney-injury-aki-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Scope of the Acute Kidney Injury Market Research Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Acute Kidney Injury Companies- Atox Bio, AM-Pharma Holding, Quark-Pharmaceuticals, LG Chem, Pharming Group, Angion Biomedica, Elysium Health, Sentien Biotechnologies, Pharmazz, Arch Biopartners, Guard Therapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Cerenis Therapeutics Alloksys, Vifor Pharma, and others.

• Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Therapies- TIN816, SCD-F40, THR-184, ABT-719, QPI-1002, ASP1128, LSALT Peptide, and others.

• Acute Kidney Injury Market Dynamics: Acute Kidney Injury Market Drivers and Barriers

• Acute Kidney Injury Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, and Analyst's Views

Discover more about Acute Kidney Injury Drugs in development @ Acute Kidney Injury Clinical Trials Assessment- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/acute-kidney-injury-aki-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Table of Content

1. KEY INSIGHTS

2. REPORT INTRODUCTION

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. KEY EVENTS

5. EPIDEMIOLOGY AND MARKET FORECAST METHODOLOGY

6. ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY MARKET OVERVIEW AT A GLANCE

7. DISEASE BACKGROUND AND OVERVIEW

8. TREATMENT AND PREVENTION

9. GUIDELINES

10. EPIDEMIOLOGY AND PATIENT POPULATION

11. PATIENT JOURNEY

12. EMERGING DRUGS

13. Acute Kidney Injury: THE 7MM ANALYSIS

14. KOL VIEWS

15. UNMET NEEDS

16. SWOT ANALYSIS

17. MARKET ACCESS AND REIMBURSEMENT

18. APPENDIX

19. DELVEINSIGHT CAPABILITIES

20. DISCLAIMER

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.