Serious Needs and Displacement Assistance Available for New Mexico Residents

FEMA’s disaster assistance offers benefits that provide flexible funding directly to survivors when needed the most. In addition, a simplified process and expanded eligibility allows New Mexico residents access to a wider range of assistance and funds for serious needs.

Currently, affected individuals and households in Lincoln County, Otero County, and the Mescalero Apache Reservation may be eligible for assistance. If you have serious needs due to the South Fork and Salt Fires and flooding that began June 17, you may qualify for a one-time payment per household through FEMA’s Serious Need Assistance (SNA). This payment would be in addition to any other assistance.

SNA is money to pay for emergency supplies like water, food, first aid, breastfeeding supplies, infant formula, diapers, personal hygiene items, or fuel for transportation. It is available to eligible survivors who apply within the first 30 days after the disaster was declared. To qualify for SNA, you must be displaced, need shelter or have other emergency costs due to the disaster on your application.

Another benefit is FEMA’s Displacement Assistance (DA) which includes money to help with housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options.

SNA and DA require an inspection to confirm eligibility before funds are provided to applicants.

Apply to FEMA

New Mexico residents can apply to FEMA in several ways including online at DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. MT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

You may be eligible if:

You complete a FEMA application;

FEMA can confirm your identity;

The home where you live most of the year is in a declared disaster area;

FEMA confirms the disaster damage from an inspection or documents you send; and

You apply for FEMA assistance while Serious Needs Assistance and Displacement Assistance are available.

To watch an accessible video about Serious Needs Assistance, go to FEMA Accessible: Serious Needs Assistance (youtube.com).