More support on the way to strengthen rural communities

CANADA, July 4 - Rural and remote communities, First Nations and not-for-profit organizations can now submit applications for the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program (REDIP), which supports local economies, infrastructure and jobs.

The third intake of REDIP opened Wednesday, July 4, 2024, through to Oct. 31, 2024.

Through its first two intakes, REDIP contributed up to $99 million for more than 300 projects promoting economic diversification, resilience, clean-economy opportunities and infrastructure development throughout rural B.C.

Communities can receive REDIP funding through three streams:

Economic diversification – Projects that plan or implement programs, services and infrastructure to support economic development and diversification in communities with populations of 25,000 or less (maximum funding: $1 million).

Economic capacity – Projects that build local capacity and improve the ability to support economic development and diversification in communities with populations of 2,500 or fewer (maximum funding: $100,000).

Forest impact transition – Projects that support economic recovery and diversification in affected forest-dependent communities (maximum funding: $500,000).

Business BCeIDs are now required as part of the REDIP application process. As BCeID account registration can take several weeks, applicants are encouraged to register early here: https://www.bceid.ca/

Learn More:

For more information about the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program and to see a list of approved REDIP projects from the first two intakes, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/redip