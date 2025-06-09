New partnership will help detect, monitor wildfires in B.C.

CANADA, June 9 - A camera network that gives first responders information to support wildfire response, emergency management and public awareness is being expanded through a partnership between the Province and the University of British Columbia Okanagan campus (UBCO).

"With this technology, we’re making strides in protecting communities from wildfires by predicting them before they happen. And better predicting them means keeping more families safe,” said Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests. “I’m proud to work with UBCO and use its research to protect our communities from the threat of wildfire.”

After a successful trial in 2024, the Province is investing $200,000 to expand the camera network throughout British Columbia. Early detection of wildfire plays a crucial role in reducing risks, lowering suppression costs and protecting communities. Using 5G technology, the cameras detect smoke from wildfires and provide real-time data to support evacuation planning, resource deployment and wildfire behaviour predictions.

“As our climate changes, it’s important to manage and reduce risks to keep people safe,” said Kelly Greene, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “Taking steps to prevent disasters, such as the early detection of wildfires, can be life-saving and helps protect communities, homes, critical infrastructure and our forests.”

Data captured by the network is analyzed using artificial intelligence at UBCO and provides information to first responders to support wildfire response, emergency management and public awareness.

Communities, local governments or First Nations interested in becoming involved in the development of the camera network, can contact the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) for more information: BCWS.CameraNetwork@gov.bc.ca

Quotes:

Lesley Cormack, principal and deputy vice-chancellor, UBC Okanagan –

“As a leading research institution, the University of British Columbia Okanagan is proud to partner with the BC Wildfire Service and the Government of British Columbia to support the people of the province through the provincial wildfire camera network.”

Mathieu Bourbonnais, Irving K. Barber faculty of science, UBC Okanagan –

“The provincial camera network will serve as a vital public-safety platform, helping to build safe and resilient communities, while enhancing wildfire and emergency management across British Columbia.”

Quick Facts: