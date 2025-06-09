Drivers are advised about an off-ramp closure along Highway 1 westbound near East 1st Avenue this week from Monday, June 9 until Friday, June 13, 2025.

The northbound off-ramp at East 1st Avenue (Exit 27) will be closed for the week to allow City of Vancouver crews to safely complete essential sewer upgrades on East 1st Avenue. Additional work is anticipated. Updates on any closures affecting the highway will be provided.

During the closure, the off-ramp will remain closed and there will be no left turn onto the Highway 1 northbound on-ramp from East 1st Avenue.

Drivers travelling westbound can detour on East Hastings Street or McGill Street, and should plan for additional travel time through the route.

Travellers are reminded to obey signs.

Learn More:

Traffic updates will be available on: https://www.DriveBC.ca