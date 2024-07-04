Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba Continue Collaboration on the Joint Memorandum of Understanding

CANADA, July 4 - Released on July 4, 2024

Ministers for highways and transportation in Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba are meeting today in Saskatoon to continue work to strengthen economic corridors that support Canada's supply chains. It has been a year since a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by the three provinces.

The MOU commits the partners to jointly working to improve our shared transportation system, to ensure the strength and competitiveness of prairie provinces.

Over the past year the focus has been on regulatory harmonization, advocacy and regional planning. These priorities will continue with additional work on improving multi-modal transport infrastructure for the efficient movement of exports and imports.

The provinces are working on coordinated improvements that benefit the entire region, and link producers more efficiently to markets across the globe. They are creating a prairie regional economic corridor to guide strategic investments in transportation.

"By keeping the momentum of the Prairies MOU going, we can continue to improve western economic corridors that will enable the efficient movement of Prairie exports and imports to and from markets around the world," Alberta Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Devin Dreeshen said.

"For Saskatchewan people, improving transportation efficiency with initiatives like these supports our strong and growing export-based economy," Saskatchewan Highways Minister Lori Carr said. "A strategic approach helps the province invest in key services and helps build and protect our quality of life."

Saskatchewan has already achieved its Growth Plan pledge to increase exports by 50 per cent. The province continues to expand export infrastructure to increase the mobility of Saskatchewan's products to international markets over the next decade. Exports support a vibrant business community and ensure an improving quality of life for Saskatchewan people.

Seventy per cent of Saskatchewan's economy is dependent on exports. In 2023, Saskatchewan exported $49.3 billion in goods. Saskatchewan goods reached 163 countries, with 32 of those countries receiving over $100 million in provincial exports.

