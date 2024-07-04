Alport Syndrome Market to Show Remarkable Growth Trends from 2024 to 2034, DelveInsight Reports

Alport Syndrome Market

The Alport Syndrome market size was valued ~USD 20 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

Some of the key facts of the Alport Syndrome Market Report:

The overall number of existing cases of Alport Syndrome across the seven major markets (7MM) was approximately 160,000 in 2023, with projections indicating a rise by 2034.

In the United States, there were nearly 68,000 existing cases of Alport Syndrome in 2023.

In 2023, gender-specific cases of Alport Syndrome in the US consisted of approximately 52% males and 48% females.

In 2023, among the type-specific cases, approximately 11,500 cases were attributed to XLAS, which constituted 85% of the cases in the US.

Key Alport Syndrome Companies: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biogen, River 3 Renal Corp., Travere Therapeutics, Inc. , Chinook Therapeutics U.S., Inc., Bayer, and others

Key Alport Syndrome Therapies: ELX-02, Bardoxolone Methyl, R3R01, Sparsentan, Atrasentan, Finerenone, and others

In 2022, there were around 2,200 cases of Alport syndrome in the age group 2-11, nearly 1,900 cases in the age group 12-17, and almost 25,000 cases in the age group 18 and above across the 7 Major Markets (7MM).

The Alport Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Alport Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Alport Syndrome market dynamics.

Alport Syndrome Overview

Alport Syndrome is a genetic disorder characterized by kidney disease, hearing loss, and eye abnormalities. It primarily affects the glomeruli, the tiny blood vessels in the kidneys that filter wastes and excess fluids from the blood to form urine. This condition typically results from mutations in genes that encode proteins involved in the structure and function of the glomeruli and the inner ear.

Alport Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Alport Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Alport Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Alport Syndrome in the 7MM

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alport Syndrome in the 7MM

Gender-specific Cases of Alport Syndrome in the 7MM

Age-specific Cases of Alport Syndrome in the 7MM

Type-specific Cases of Alport Syndrome in the 7MM

Alport Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Alport Syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Alport Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Alport Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Alport Syndrome Therapies and Key Companies

ELX-02: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bardoxolone Methyl: Biogen

R3R01: River 3 Renal Corp.

Sparsentan: Travere Therapeutics, Inc.

Atrasentan: Chinook Therapeutics U.S., Inc.

Finerenone: Bayer

Alport Syndrome Market Strengths

With a deeper understanding of the genetic basis of Alport syndrome, personalized treatment strategies can be tailored to an individual’s specific genetic profiles. ELX-02 is expected to garner the first mover advantage in Alport syndrome apart from being the first gene therapy with reduced frequency of administration (8 weeks).

An increase in research and development has paved the way for discovering novel MoA therapies such as dual NOX inhibitor (setanaxib), semaphorin-3A blocker (BAY3401016), selective endothelin A receptor antagonist (atrasentan) amidst the usage of ACE/ARB inhibitors as standard of care.

Alport Syndrome Market Opportunities

Genetic advances may open the way for personalized treatment tailored to the particular genetic profiles of individuals with Alport syndrome. Thus, there is a huge opportunity for precision medicine approaches.

Patient advocacy groups such as the Alport Syndrome Foundation can play a pivotal role in shaping the landscape for Alport syndrome. This foundation directs the majority of its resources to research and research-related activities resulting in groundbreaking knowledge and clinical trials pertaining to Alport syndrome.

Scope of the Alport Syndrome Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Alport Syndrome Companies: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biogen, River 3 Renal Corp., Travere Therapeutics, Inc. , Chinook Therapeutics U.S., Inc., Bayer, and others

Key Alport Syndrome Therapies: ELX-02, Bardoxolone Methyl, R3R01, Sparsentan, Atrasentan, Finerenone, and others

Alport Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Alport Syndrome current marketed and Alport Syndrome emerging therapies

Alport Syndrome Market Dynamics: Alport Syndrome market drivers and Alport Syndrome market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Alport Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Alport Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Alport Syndrome Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Alport Syndrome

3. SWOT analysis of Alport Syndrome

4. Alport Syndrome Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Alport Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

6. Alport Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

7. Alport Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Alport Syndrome

9. Alport Syndrome Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Alport Syndrome Unmet Needs

11. Alport Syndrome Emerging Therapies

12. Alport Syndrome Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Alport Syndrome Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Alport Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Alport Syndrome Market Drivers

16. Alport Syndrome Market Barriers

17. Alport Syndrome Appendix

18. Alport Syndrome Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

