Endometrial Cancer Market Expected to Experience Major Growth by 2034, According to DelveInsight

Endometrial Cancer Market

DelveInsight’s Endometrial Cancer Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Endometrial Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Endometrial Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Endometrial Cancer market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Endometrial Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Endometrial Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Endometrial Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Endometrial Cancer market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Endometrial Cancer Market Report:

The Endometrial Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In May 2024, Eli Lilly shared findings from the EMBER phase 1a/1b study at the ASCO annual meeting 2024, presenting results of imlunestrant both as monotherapy and in combination with abemaciclib in endometrioid endometrial cancer.

The results from the Phase III RUBY trial, which focused on patients with primary advanced endometrial cancer (EC) showing mismatch repair-deficient/microsatellite instability-high (dMMR/MSI-H), were presented at the 2024 ASCO annual meeting.

According to the National Cancer Institute, approximately 3 in 100 women will be diagnosed with uterine cancer at some point in their lives

80 percent of people with uterine cancer survive for five years or longer after receiving the diagnosis. Endometrial cancer comprises about 4% of all cancers in women globally

According to the American cancer society, in the United States, the endometrium (the lining of the uterus) is the most common cancer of the female reproductive organs

As per Cancer Research UK, there are around 9,700new uterine cancer cases in the UK every year, that is 27 every day (2016-2018). Among females in the UK, uterine cancer is the 4th most common cancer,with around 9,700 new cases in 2017

According to the study by Aoki et al. ) 2020), about 380 000 new cases of endometrial cancer occur every year in the world, and about 89,000 deaths are confirmed annually. Endometrial cancer is the 10th most common cause of cancer in women in Japan, with more than 14,900 new patients diagnosed per year in recent years

Key Endometrial Cancer Companies: Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Evergreen Therapeutics, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann, La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG. Siemens Healthineers, and others

Key Endometrial Cancer Therapies: Imlunestrant, Lynparza (Olaparib) + Imfinzi DuO-E, Selinexor, EG-007, and others

Endometrial Cancer Overview

Endometrial cancer is a type of cancer that arises from the lining of the uterus, known as the endometrium. The endometrium is the tissue that typically undergoes changes during the menstrual cycle in preparation for pregnancy.

Endometrial Cancer Market

The dynamics of the Endometrial Cancer market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Endometrial Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Endometrial Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Endometrial Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Endometrial Cancer in the 7MM

Stage-specific Cases of Endometrial Cancer in the 7MM

Age-specific Cases of Endometrial Cases in the 7MM

Drug Treatment Population by Line in the 7MM

Endometrial Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Endometrial Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Endometrial Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Endometrial Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Endometrial Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

Imlunestrant: Eli Lilly

Lynparza (Olaparib) + Imfinzi DuO-E: AstraZeneca

Selinexor: Karyopharm Therapeutics

EG-007: Evergreen Therapeutics

Endometrial Cancer Market Strengths

Significant developments during the last decade have altered the clinical management of patients with endometrial cancer and emphasized the need for standardized grossing and reporting of surgical resection specimens as well as morphologic assessment and ancillary testing for accurate classification of endometrial carcinomas.

Endometrial Cancer Market Opportunities

Emerging areas of therapeutic interest in the treatment of endometrial cancer lie in immunotherapy combinations, in DNA repair, and in incorporating molecular subgroups into clinical practice.

The treatment for endometrial cancer is rapidly evolving with the development of molecular analysis and novel strategies.

Scope of the Endometrial Cancer Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Endometrial Cancer Companies: AstraZeneca, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Evergreen Therapeutics, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann, La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG. Siemens Healthineers, and others

Key Endometrial Cancer Therapies: Imlunestrant, Lynparza (Olaparib) + Imfinzi DuO-E, Selinexor, EG-007, and others

Endometrial Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Endometrial Cancer current marketed and Endometrial Cancer emerging therapies

Endometrial Cancer Market Dynamics: Endometrial Cancer market drivers and Endometrial Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Endometrial Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Endometrial Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

