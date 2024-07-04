Essential Thrombocythemia Market Forecasted to Surge in Coming Years, 2024-2034 Analysis by DelveInsight

Essential Thrombocythemia Market

DelveInsight’s Essential Thrombocythemia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's "Essential Thrombocythemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Essential Thrombocythemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Essential Thrombocythemia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Essential Thrombocythemia Market Report:

The Essential Thrombocythemia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In January 2024, Merck announced the start of a pivotal Phase III trial for bomedemstat aimed at treating specific patients with Essential Thrombocythemia.

In January 2023, Merck has acquired Imago BioSciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new treatments for myeloproliferative neoplasms and other bone marrow diseases.

A study by Thompson et al. estimated the prevalence of Essential Thrombocythemia (ET). This research involved 237 patients and found an estimated prevalence of approximately 18 cases per 100,000 per year.

In France, there are approximately 1 to 2.5 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants each year. Additionally, the prevalence is around 1 case per 3,330 people.

A study by Harrison et al. estimated the distribution of ET patients by risk category. Low-risk patients made up about 22% of cases, intermediate-risk patients accounted for 16%, and high-risk patients comprised 20%. Additionally, around 42% of patients were not classified at the time of diagnosis.

Key Essential Thrombocythemia Companies: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, PharmaEssentia, CTI BioPharma, Incyte Corporation, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Syntara, Kartos Therapeutics, and others

Key Essential Thrombocythemia Therapies: Bomedemstat, IMG-7289, Ropeginterferon alfa-2b, Ruxolitinib, Pacritinib, INCB000928, Pelabresib, MMB, PXS-5505, KRT-232, and others

The Essential Thrombocythemia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Essential Thrombocythemia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Essential Thrombocythemia market dynamics.

Essential Thrombocythemia Overview

Essential thrombocythemia (ET) is a chronic blood disorder characterized by the overproduction of platelets (thrombocytes) by the bone marrow. Platelets are essential for blood clotting, but in ET, their excessive number can lead to an increased risk of abnormal blood clot formation (thrombosis), bleeding complications, or both.

Essential Thrombocythemia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Essential Thrombocythemia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Essential Thrombocythemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Essential Thrombocythemia

Prevalent Cases of Essential Thrombocythemia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Essential Thrombocythemia

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Essential Thrombocythemia

Essential Thrombocythemia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Essential Thrombocythemia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Essential Thrombocythemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Essential Thrombocythemia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Essential Thrombocythemia Therapies and Key Companies

Bomedemstat: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

IMG-7289: The University of Texas Health Science Center

Ropeginterferon alfa-2b: PharmaEssentia

Ruxolitinib: Massachusetts General Hospital

Pacritinib: CTI BioPharma

INCB000928: Incyte Corporation

Pelabresib: Constellation Pharmaceuticals

MMB: GlaxoSmithKline

PXS-5505: Syntara

KRT-232: Kartos Therapeutics

Essential Thrombocythemia Market Strengths

The World Health Organization (WHO) revised the criteria for diagnosing ET in 2016, providing clear guidelines for identification.

The revised-IPSET-t classification helps stratify thrombotic risk, aiding in treatment decisions.

Essential Thrombocythemia Market Opportunities

Ongoing research aims to identify disease-modifying drugs that can prevent progression to more aggressive myeloid neoplasms, especially in younger patients.

As understanding of ET improves, novel therapies may emerge to enhance patient outcomes.

Scope of the Essential Thrombocythemia Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Essential Thrombocythemia Companies Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, PharmaEssentia, CTI BioPharma, Incyte Corporation, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Syntara, Kartos Therapeutics, and others

Key Essential Thrombocythemia Therapies: Bomedemstat, IMG-7289, Ropeginterferon alfa-2b, Ruxolitinib, Pacritinib, INCB000928, Pelabresib, MMB, PXS-5505, KRT-232, and others

Essential Thrombocythemia Therapeutic Assessment: Essential Thrombocythemia current marketed and Essential Thrombocythemia emerging therapies

Essential Thrombocythemia Market Dynamics: Essential Thrombocythemia market drivers and Essential Thrombocythemia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Essential Thrombocythemia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Essential Thrombocythemia Market Access and Reimbursement

