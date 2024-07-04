Postoperative Pain Market Poised for Significant Growth from 2024 to 2034, Reports DelveInsight

Postoperative Pain Market Insights

The Postoperative Pain market size was valued ~USD 2,440 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Postoperative Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Postoperative Pain, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Postoperative Pain market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Postoperative Pain Market Report:

In January 2024, Heron Therapeutics announced that the FDA approved its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for bupivacaine and meloxicam extended-release solution. The approval expands its indication to include soft tissue and orthopedic surgical procedures, specifically those where direct exposure to articular cartilage is avoided.

In the United States, approximately 46,990,000 cases of postoperative pain were reported in 2023. Analysts project a steady increase in these cases by 2034, driven by a respectable compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

In 2023, postoperative pain cases in the US were categorized by severity as follows: mild cases accounted for 25%, moderate cases for 45%, and severe cases for 31% of the total incidents.

In 2023, within the EU4 countries and the UK, Germany recorded the highest number of new cases of postoperative pain, totaling approximately 5,100,000 cases, followed by France.

In the UK, around 4,050,000 new cases of postoperative pain were reported in 2023.

Key Postoperative Pain Companies: Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC), Teikoku Pharma USA, Concentric Analgesics, Salvat Laboratories, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Oculis, Baudax Bio, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Darnitsa Pharma, Adynxx, Inc., Pacira Pharma, Apsen Farmaceutica S.A., Durect, Pfizer, Vivozon, Inc., Grünenthal GmbH, Mallinckrodt, Astellas Pharma Inc, Ferndale Laboratories, Inc., and others

Key Postoperative Pain Therapies: TLC590, TPU-006, CA-008, SVT-15473, VX-548, OCS-01, N1539, SHR0410, Ketorolac tromethamine, AYX1, EXPAREL, Toragesic®, SABER-Bupivacaine, lyrica, VVZ-149, Tapentadol (OS), Percocet, YM177, LMX4, and others

The Postoperative Pain market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Postoperative Pain pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Postoperative Pain market dynamics.

Postoperative Pain Overview

Postoperative pain refers to pain that occurs after surgery. It is a common outcome following surgical procedures and can vary widely in intensity and duration depending on factors such as the type of surgery, individual pain tolerance, and the effectiveness of pain management strategies employed by healthcare providers.

Postoperative Pain Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Postoperative Pain market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Number of Incident Cases of Postoperative Pain in the 7MM

Total Number of Surgical Procedures(inpatient and outpatient) in the 7MM

Severity-specific Incident Cases of Postoperative Pain in the 7MM

Postoperative Pain Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Postoperative Pain market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Postoperative Pain market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Postoperative Pain Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Postoperative Pain Therapies and Key Companies

TLC590: Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC)

TPU-006: Teikoku Pharma USA

CA-008: Concentric Analgesics

SVT-15473: Salvat Laboratories

VX-548: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

OCS-01: Oculis

N1539: Baudax Bio

SHR0410: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

Ketorolac tromethamine: Darnitsa Pharma

AYX1: Adynxx, Inc.

EXPAREL: Pacira Pharma

Toragesic®: Apsen Farmaceutica S.A.

SABER-Bupivacaine: Durect

lyrica: Pfizer

VVZ-149: Vivozon, Inc.

Tapentadol (OS): Grünenthal GmbH

Percocet: Mallinckrodt

YM177: Astellas Pharma Inc

LMX4: Ferndale Laboratories, Inc.

Postoperative Pain Market Strengths

Drugs with a novel mechanism of action would provide new treatment options to the patients. For instance, SVT-15473 is a “superpotent” corticosteroid that has never been used before as eye drops.

Upcoming therapies are majorly non-opioids which are as effective, and this would reduce opioid dependence and other safety concerns associated with the current opioid medications.

Postoperative Pain Market Opportunities

Increased public awareness creates a lucrative opportunity for the innovation of therapeutics to drive this market.

Multimodal treatments can be prescribed to reduce the dependency on single-modal treatment. Launching such products will increase the potential ability to treat postoperative pain.

Scope of the Postoperative Pain Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Postoperative Pain Therapeutic Assessment: Postoperative Pain current marketed and Postoperative Pain emerging therapies

Postoperative Pain Market Dynamics: Postoperative Pain market drivers and Postoperative Pain market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Postoperative Pain Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Postoperative Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Postoperative Pain Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Postoperative Pain

3. SWOT analysis of Postoperative Pain

4. Postoperative Pain Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Postoperative Pain Market Overview at a Glance

6. Postoperative Pain Disease Background and Overview

7. Postoperative Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Postoperative Pain

9. Postoperative Pain Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Postoperative Pain Unmet Needs

11. Postoperative Pain Emerging Therapies

12. Postoperative Pain Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Postoperative Pain Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Postoperative Pain Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Postoperative Pain Market Drivers

16. Postoperative Pain Market Barriers

17. Postoperative Pain Appendix

18. Postoperative Pain Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

