Hepatitis C Treatment Market 2032: FDA Approvals, Prevalance, Therapies, Clinical Trials and Companies by DelveInsight

Hepatitis C Treatment Market

Hepatitis C companies are GeneCure Biotechnologies, Atea Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Roche, Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, Abbvie, more.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Hepatitis C Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Hepatitis C, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hepatitis C market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Hepatitis C market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Hepatitis C market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Hepatitis C treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Hepatitis C market.

Some facts of the Hepatitis C market report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Hepatitis C market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2032.

• Leading Hepatitis C companies working in the market are GeneCure Biotechnologies, Biotron, Cocrystal Pharma, Genecure Biotechnologies Preclinical, iQur, Atea Pharmaceutical, Dongguan HEC TaiGen Biopharmaceuticals, and Nanjing Sanhome Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kadmon Holdings, Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Abbvie and others.

• Promising Hepatitis C therapies to be launched in the market are TG-2349, CC-31244, Glecaprevir/Pibrentasvir (GLE/PIB), Bemnifosbuvir, and others.

• The growing patient pool for hepatitis C, the rise in efficiency of drugs has led to better curing cases, and the increasing awareness about the availability of vaccine by government and non-government programs and initiatives factor boosting the growth of the global hepatitis C market.

• On April 2024, AbbVie announced results of a Multicenter, Single-Arm Prospective Study to Evaluate Safety and Efficacy of GLE/PIB 8-Week Treatment in Adults and Adolescents With Acute Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Infection.

• On March 2024, Atea Pharmaceuticals announced results of a Phase 2, Open-label Study to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of Bemnifosbuvir (BEM) and Ruzasvir (RZR) in Subjects With Chronic Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Infection

Hepatitis C Overview

Hepatitis C is a viral infection that primarily affects the liver, caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV). It is a major global health concern due to its potential to cause chronic liver disease, cirrhosis, liver failure, and hepatocellular carcinoma. The virus is primarily transmitted through exposure to infected blood, such as through sharing needles among intravenous drug users, unsafe medical procedures, or from mother to child during childbirth. In rare cases, it can also be transmitted through sexual contact or sharing personal items like razors or toothbrushes with an infected person.

Many individuals with hepatitis C may not experience symptoms initially, but as the disease progresses, symptoms such as fatigue, jaundice, abdominal pain, and nausea may occur. Chronic hepatitis C can lead to serious complications over time, making early detection and treatment essential

Advances in medical science have led to the development of highly effective antiviral medications known as direct-acting antivirals (DAAs), which have revolutionized the treatment landscape for hepatitis C. These medications have high cure rates and shorter treatment durations compared to older treatments, offering hope for millions of individuals living with hepatitis C worldwide. Despite these advancements, efforts to improve awareness, testing, and access to treatment remain critical in combating the hepatitis C epidemic and reducing its burden on public health.

Hepatitis C Market

The Hepatitis C market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Hepatitis C market trends by analyzing the impact of current Hepatitis C therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Hepatitis C market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Hepatitis C market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Hepatitis C market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Hepatitis C Epidemiology

The Hepatitis C epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Hepatitis C patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Hepatitis C market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Hepatitis C Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Hepatitis C drugs recently launched in the Hepatitis C market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Hepatitis C market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Hepatitis C Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Hepatitis C market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Hepatitis C Pipeline Development Activities

The Hepatitis C report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Hepatitis C key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Hepatitis C Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Hepatitis C Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Hepatitis C treatment markets in the upcoming years are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kadmon Holdings, Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Abbvie and others.

Hepatitis C Report Key Insights

1. Hepatitis C Patient Population

2. Hepatitis C Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Hepatitis C Market

4. Hepatitis C Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Hepatitis C Market Opportunities

6. Hepatitis C Therapeutic Approaches

7. Hepatitis C Pipeline Analysis

8. Hepatitis C Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Hepatitis C Market

