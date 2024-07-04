EMEA-002597-PIP05-21-M01
P/0159/2023 : EMA decision of 12 May 2023 on on the acceptance of a modification of an agreed paediatric investigation plan for efgartigimod alfa (Vyvgart), (EMEA-002597-PIP05-21-M01)
Reference Number: EMA/170275/2023
There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,536 in the last 365 days.
P/0159/2023 : EMA decision of 12 May 2023 on on the acceptance of a modification of an agreed paediatric investigation plan for efgartigimod alfa (Vyvgart), (EMEA-002597-PIP05-21-M01)
Reference Number: EMA/170275/2023