EMEA-002705-PIP01-19-M01
P/0164/2023 : EMA decision of 15 May 2023 on the acceptance of a modification of an agreed paediatric investigation plan for iptacopan (EMEA- 002705-PIP01-19-M01)
Reference Number: EMA/160444/2023
There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,536 in the last 365 days.
P/0164/2023 : EMA decision of 15 May 2023 on the acceptance of a modification of an agreed paediatric investigation plan for iptacopan (EMEA- 002705-PIP01-19-M01)
Reference Number: EMA/160444/2023