EMEA-002935-PIP01-20-M03
P/0165/2023 : EMA decision of 15 May 2023 on the acceptance of a modification of an agreed paediatric investigation plan for idrevloride (EMEA- 002935-PIP01-20-M03)
Reference Number: EMA/160446/2023
There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,535 in the last 365 days.
P/0165/2023 : EMA decision of 15 May 2023 on the acceptance of a modification of an agreed paediatric investigation plan for idrevloride (EMEA- 002935-PIP01-20-M03)
Reference Number: EMA/160446/2023