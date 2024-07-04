Recent additions to EMA’s management team

Georgia Gavriilidou joined EMA on 1 July 2024 as the new Head of the Legal Department, following the retirement of Stefano Marino. She brings over 17 years of in-depth legal and regulatory experience in the EU and the international pharmaceutical landscape. Georgia worked at EMA as a Legal Administrator between 2011 and 2018. She re-joins the Agency from her most recent position as Associate General Counsel and Executive Director at Amgen, a biopharmaceutical company.

Emmanuel Cormier took over as Head of the Regulatory Science and Innovation Task Force from Anthony Humphreys who retired in January 2024. Emmanuel comes with over 20 years of international experience in pharmaceutical research and development, and regulatory science. He has extensive expertise in infectious diseases, and has gained a deep understanding of the global public health landscape through his work in a nonprofit organisation and the pharmaceutical industry, including a small and medium-sized enterprise. With his background, he is well placed to steer EMA's efforts to encourage innovation and promote its regulatory science strategy.

Other personnel updates

Over the last year, there have also been a number of internal appointments at the level of Departments and Advisory functions. They include:

Marco Cavaleri as Head of the Public Health Threats Department (ad interim)

Anne-Sophie Henry-Eude as Head of the Transparency Department

Petri Pääkkönen as Head of the Core Services Department

An organisation chart, CVs and declarations of interest are published on the Agency’s website, together with further information on how EMA handles potential competing interests.