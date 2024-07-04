New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.: Premier Detox Center in Southern California Announces Cutting Edge Evidence-Based Therapy

Laguna Niguel, California – New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc., a premier drug and alcohol detox center, is excited to announce the introduction of its evidence-based therapy in Southern California.

Evidence-based therapy refers to scientifically proven treatments and therapeutic methods to treat mental health disorders, physical and emotional trauma, and substance use disorders (USD). New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. apply these treatments at the detox center to provide the very best chance for a patient’s successful recovery.

“We implement evidence-based practices to ensure that every patient receives high-quality care. Our San Juan Capistrano addiction treatment facility provides services that have been researched by medical experts and have repeatedly provided successful results,” said a spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

Each patient receives specialized, individualized treatment to support them in the best possible way. The action plan is drawn from the person’s backstory and needs. The evidence-based treatment available at the detox center includes:

Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT): CBT aims to change thinking patterns by identifying negative thoughts and re-evaluating them. This treatment is also suited to individuals who struggle with anxiety and depression alongside substance abuse.

Dialectical-Behavioral Therapy (DBT): This type of therapy is talking-based and teaches individuals skills to accept their past experiences and gently move on. However, actioning the skills learnt during sessions is imperative to making a change.

Family Behavioral Therapy (FBT): Family members and/or significant others are invited to participate in this form of therapy. It allows loved ones to ask questions and better understand the emotional journey of the patient. Patients utilize practised coping strategies and repair broken relationships.

Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT): MAT combines medications with counselling and behavioral therapies. The treatment supports patients whose withdrawal symptoms are uncomfortable or dangerous and is effective at reducing relapses.

With a professional medical team, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. have the experience to help individuals with substance and drug abuse at the detox center. Through evidence-based therapies. Patients could receive 100% of the cost of treatment through their insurance.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. encourages individuals who may need support, as well as families of affected individuals to contact the detox center. Call or fill out the form on the website to have a specialist reach out. Contacting is completely confidential and free of charge.

About New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is a premium alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano that is committed to helping individuals break the cycle of addiction. Believing that sustainable life-long recovery and rehabilitation is achieved through the transformation of self, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. provide patients with the knowledge, life skills, and resources through individualized treatment programs, therapy, and rehab so they can achieve a life worth living without drugs.

