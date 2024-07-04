Submit Release
News Search

There were 724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,534 in the last 365 days.

Becoming a judge – free workshops for Black, Asian and ethnic minority lawyers

Join a free workshop to:

  • feel more confident about applying
  • prepare for the process
  • hear from judges about their experiences

The 2024 course consists of two half-day workshops, taking place as a virtual, judge-led discussion group:

  • led by a former Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) lay panel member 
  • supported by sitting judges who can provide you with credible feedback

The workshops take place in September/October:

  • Tuesday 3 September, 5.30pm to 9pm
  • Tuesday 10 September, 5.30pm to 9pm
  • Tuesday 1 October, 5.30pm to 9pm
  • Tuesday 8 October, 5.30pm to 9pm

Find out more about judicial careers

Who can apply

The workshops are designed to support Black, Asian and ethnic minority solicitors who are interested in becoming a judge.

You should:

  • have a minimum of seven years’ post-qualified experience (PQE)
  • be considering applying for a judicial appointment in the near future

Candidates who've completed, or applied for, the Pre-Application Judicial Education (PAJE) programme are strongly encouraged to apply.

Before attending the workshops, you'll need to carry out preparatory work, such as drafting your competency-based examples.

All participants are expected to attend both workshops.

How to apply

Applications are open between Wednesday 10 July and Wednesday 31 July.

You'll need to supply a CV and covering letter outlining:  

  • why you consider yourself suitable for judicial appointment
  • how you believe you would benefit from this course
  • whether you've applied for judicial roles previously
  • whether you've taken part in any support schemes towards judicial appointment (such as Law Society activities, JAC schemes, the judicial work shadowing scheme)

For more information, email Jerry Garvey.

Reviews from past attendees

“All the judges were so giving of their knowledge, as well as providing excellent feedback and invaluable tips and pointers.”

“I gained so much from tonight’s session and will definitely apply all the feedback given to sharpen the examples in my self-assessment.”

“Thank you for organising this evening’s workshop, which I found very insightful and extremely helpful.” 

“The workshop was very useful and enlightening. Really appreciate your efforts in highlighting the opportunity/challenges for us all.”

You just read:

Becoming a judge – free workshops for Black, Asian and ethnic minority lawyers

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more