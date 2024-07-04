Irish Contemporaries Exhibition Opens at Bergamot Station Los Angeles
CIACLA presents a Photography, Film and Visual Art Exhibition at Building Bridges Art Exchange
This exhibition showcases a mix of photography, visual art & film, offering a unique assemblage that spotlights the captivating blend of techniques & perspectives of the contemporary Irish art scene.”SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Irish Contemporaries {iii} - A Photographic, Visual Art & Film Exhibition
— Matthew Nevin - Curator
Featured Artist: Bobby Zithelo
Spotlight Artists: Riley Waite | Sionnan Wood | Brenda Welsh | Jerry McGrath
Curated by: Matthew Nevin & Ciara Scanlan of MART Gallery
Venue: Building Bridges Art Exchange at Bergamot Station
Exhibition Opening: 1pm on Saturday, July 6th
Exhibition Dates: July 6th - August 10th, 2024
Opening Hours: Tues - Fri: 11:30 AM – 5 PM | Sat: 12 PM – 6 PM
Family Event: FREE Family Craft Day on July 13th – RSVP at CIACLA Family Day
The Contemporary Irish Center Los Angeles (CIACLA), in partnership with Building Bridges Art Exchange and The MART Gallery & Studios Dublin, proudly announces the third annual Irish Contemporaries exhibition. This vibrant showcase will feature photography, film, and visual art, highlighting the dynamic and evolving landscape of contemporary Irish art.
Featured Artist Bobby Zithelo, renowned for his compelling blend of artistic work, will present a selection of pieces that delve into themes of identity, culture, and contemporary Irish life. Zithelo’s portfolio includes striking portraits of Irish musicians, poets, and artists, capturing the essence of figures such as Amanda Ade, Choy-Ping Ní Chléirigh, Dagogo Hart, Felispeaks, Holly Pereira, Jafaris, JyellowL, Leo Miyagee, Lisa Hannigan, Loah, Mubby, Nealo, Paddy Tunga, and Roisin El Cherif.
In addition to Zithelo's contributions, the exhibition will spotlight works by Riley Waite, Sionnan Wood, Brenda Welsh, and Jerry McGrath, offering an array of visual narratives and artistic expressions. This year's exhibition will also feature prints by Tom Dowling and art cards by a curated selection of Irish visual artists, including Aisling Phelan, Anthony D Kelly, Austin Ivers, Brady Izquierdo Rodríguez, Erica Duryea, Gerry Wardell, Jack Knowles, Katarzyna Gajewska, Lois Keller, Marina Karysheva, Paul James Kearney, Scarr O Scóir, Sinéad Clancy, and Zithelo Mthombeni.
A notable highlight of the exhibition is the screening of the three-part short documentary series Our Land, directed by Bobby Zithelo. This series explores the multifaceted nature of Irish identity in contemporary times, enriched by contributions from artists such as JYellowL, Amanda Ade, Dagogo Hart, Holly Pereira, and Hughie Maughan. Produced for The Tenth Man and RTE Player, Our Land offers profound insights into how immigration and cultural diversity shape the modern Irish experience.
"This exciting group exhibition showcases a mix of photography, visual art, and film, offering a unique assemblage that casts a spotlight on the captivating blend of techniques, narratives, and perspectives characterising the contemporary art scene in Ireland and Los Angeles," says co-curator Matthew Nevin.
Exhibition Details:
Venue: Building Bridges Art Exchange, Unit F2, Bergamot Station, Santa Monica, LA, CA 90404
Opening: July 6th, 1 PM
Duration: July 6th - August 10th, 2024
Opening Hours: Tuesday to Friday: 11:30 AM – 5 PM; Saturday: 12 PM – 6 PM
In addition to the main exhibition, CIACLA invites families to a FREE Family Craft Day on July 13th. This event promises a day of creativity and fun for all ages. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at CIACLA Family Day.
The Irish Contemporaries {iii} is more than an exhibition; it's a celebration of cultural exchange and artistic innovation, reflecting the rich tapestry of Ireland's contemporary art scene. Visitors will experience a unique blend of historical influences and modern techniques, underscoring the vibrant and evolving nature of Irish visual arts.
For more information, visit https://ciacla.com/the-irish-contemporaries-3/
Matthew Nevin
CIACLA
+1 310-594-5094
