GreenLand Group: Committed to Sustainability and Social Welfare

GreenLand Group cultivates opportunities for local communities.

Sustainability is in the DNA of GreenLand, transforming and creating value for its people, communities, and the environment with conviction and passion.

We are convinced that sustainability goes beyond financial results.” — Víctor Manuel Henríquez Restrepo main manager of GreenLand Group

ENVIGADO, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenLand, a Colombian agribusiness group committed to the environment and people's welfare, is evolving in its sustainability mission.

Through its diversified operations, ranging from banana and Hass avocado cultivation to innovative industrial production plants, logistics operations, and crop health management, GreenLand Group cultivates opportunities for local communities.

GreenLand Group: A Commitment to Sustainability

At GreenLand, welfare goes beyond their operations, which is why the organization has made a significant commitment to drive social and economic development in Urabá and Caldas, always seeking balance with environmental care and conservation.

Facing challenges in 2023, GreenLand Group relied on resilience and innovation to continue its growth while improving the lives of its employees, their families, and neighboring communities, embracing sustainability as a fundamental pillar of its management.

"We are convinced that sustainability goes beyond financial results. Therefore, for over 40 years, we have implemented and strengthened strategies that create opportunities for progress and welfare in the territories, being responsible with the environment and driving the sustainable development of our businesses," says Víctor Manuel Henríquez Restrepo, CEO of Invesmar and main manager of GreenLand Group.

Among their main contributions are approximately 5,000 direct formal jobs and about 15,000 indirect jobs in rural areas of Colombia, providing job stability under an equal opportunities approach, helping to close the employment gap.

In 2023, the 34,476 beneficiaries of social programs in education, housing, health, sports, and development, coordinated by the GreenLand Foundation, saw an investment of more than $16.2 billion during that same year.

Environmentally, the Carbon Neutral Certification maintained for three consecutive years (since 2022), the more than 36,000 trees planted over four years, the 90,018 kWh of energy produced with solar panels, and the 10,000 linear meters of protected water sources in their banana farms are noteworthy, among other efforts.

GreenLand Group: Synonymous with Positive Impact with Sustainable Purpose

Each of its business lines (agricultural production, industrial, and services) is directed with the same purpose of Cultivating Sustainable Welfare.

GreenLand Group is venturing into Tahiti lime crops with GreenLime, a new company, with plans to plant 400 hectares in the department of Caldas, Colombia, in the first year, generating more than 500 direct and indirect jobs.

Commitment to Equality

GreenLand Group is committed to equal opportunities as a path to building a better social future.

In the past year, they involved 720 young people (ages 18 to 28) in productive processes, and with the AgrOrgullosas program, they aim to double women's participation, targeting 20% in the banana business.

Environmental Care

Their commitment to caring for the planet aligns with the country's goal for 2050, in which Colombia aims to be Carbon Neutral. GreenLand Group has been certified as such since 2022, maintaining this recognition to date.

Since 2018, GreenLand Group has measured its carbon footprint and adopted strategies for ecosystem care and protection. Additionally, it has 1,550 hectares dedicated to biodiversity conservation and uses solar energy in Control B (their plant health company) and in the Envigado office, with plans to expand it to other companies in the Group to contribute to the transition to clean energy.

Social Impact

With investments made in 2023, GreenLand Group promoted and executed 66 projects and social impact initiatives, in collaboration with public and private partners, benefiting 34,400 people.

he GreenLand Foundation coordinated this effort, which in the life skills pillar benefited 9,778 people, and in health for family welfare, 10,633; also, in social, competitive, and cultural sports, it supported 9,480 children and young people, and in housing beyond the walls and community infrastructure, it benefited 4,585 people from the communities.

For all these reasons, GreenLand Group continues to be a benchmark for sustainable development, demonstrating that it is possible to grow responsibly and committed to society and the environment.