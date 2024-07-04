Submit Release
News Search

There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,534 in the last 365 days.

Monthly Weather Summary - June 2024

The mean temperature of the month was 36.2°C which is 2.2°C above the long-term normal for June and this goes on record as the second highest mean temperature for June since 1902. Note that the highest mean monthly temperature for June was 36.3°C recorded in 2019.

Monthly Weather Summary for June 2024

You just read:

Monthly Weather Summary - June 2024

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more