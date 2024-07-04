Netherton Syndrome Treatment Market 2032: FDA Approval, Clinical Trials, Pipeline, Prevalence, Companies by DelveInsight

Netherton Syndrome Market Forecast

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Netherton Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Netherton Syndrome market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Netherton Syndrome drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Netherton Syndrome treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some Highlights of the Netherton Syndrome Market Report are:

• The total Netherton Syndrome market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 24.60 million in 2022.

• Among the 7MM, the US had the largest market share for Netherton syndrome, with a revenue of nearly USD 16.02 million in 2022.

• Among EU4 and the UK countries, Germany accounted for the maximum market size of Netherton syndrome in 2022, followed by France, and the UK, while Spain occupied the bottom of the ladder.

• In the US, among the current therapies, the topical calcineurin inhibitors market accounted for around USD 9.61 million in 2022.

• In 2022, the total Netherton syndrome diagnosed prevalence cases were estimated to be approximately 3,454 cases in the 7MM. These cases are projected to increase during the forecast period.

• Leading Netherton Syndrome companies working in the market are Quoin Pharmaceutical’s, Boehringer Ingelheim’s, LifeMax Laboratories, Novartis, Azitra Inc and others.

• Promising Netherton Syndrome therapies are QRX003, SPEVIGO (spesolimab/BI 655130), ATR12-351, and others.

• On April 2024, Daiichi Sankyo announced results of a Phase 1b/2, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Randomized, Parallel-Arm Study to Explore Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Early Clinical Signal of Efficacy of DS-2325a in Patients With Netherton Syndrome.

• On April 2024, Quoin Pharmaceuticals announced results of a Multicenter, Open Label Study of QRX003 Lotion in Subjects With Netherton Syndrome.

• On November 2023, Azitra Inc announced results of a Randomized, Double-Blind, Vehicle-Controlled, First-in-Human Safety, Tolerability and Proof-of-Concept Study of Topical ATR12-351 in Adults With Netherton Syndrome.

Netherton Syndrome Overview

Netherton Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder characterized by a triad of symptoms: congenital ichthyosiform erythroderma (CIE), trichorrhexis invaginata (bamboo hair), and atopic diathesis (predisposition to allergic conditions). This syndrome arises from mutations in the SPINK5 gene, which encodes the lympho-epithelial Kazal-type-related inhibitor (LEKTI), resulting in impaired skin barrier function and abnormal immune responses.

Individuals with Netherton Syndrome typically present with red, scaly skin (CIE) at birth, resembling a severe form of eczema, which may improve with age. Bamboo hair, characterized by fragile, easily breakable hair shafts, is another hallmark feature. Additionally, patients often experience allergic manifestations such as asthma, allergic rhinitis, and food allergies due to underlying immune dysregulation.

The management of Netherton Syndrome focuses on symptomatic relief and preventive measures. This includes emollients and topical corticosteroids to manage skin manifestations, along with antihistamines and immunomodulatory agents to address allergic symptoms. Genetic counseling is crucial for affected individuals and their families to understand the inheritance pattern and risks associated with the condition.

Despite significant challenges posed by Netherton Syndrome, ongoing research into its underlying mechanisms and potential therapeutic interventions offers hope for improved outcomes and quality of life for affected individuals in the future.

Netherton Syndrome Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Netherton Syndrome pipeline therapies. It also thoroughly assesses the Netherton Syndrome market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed Netherton Syndrome drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Netherton Syndrome Epidemiology Assessment

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Netherton Syndrome epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Netherton Syndrome epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.

The Report Covers the Netherton Syndrome Epidemiology, Segmented as –

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Netherton Syndrome in the 7MM [2019–2032]

• Gender-specific Cases of Netherton Syndrome in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Netherton Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Netherton Syndrome market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Netherton Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Netherton Syndrome drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Netherton Syndrome pipeline development activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Netherton Syndrome companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Netherton Syndrome Therapeutics Analysis

The management of Netherton syndrome is multidisciplinary and aims to alleviate symptoms rather than solve the root cause. There is no approved therapy to treat Netherton syndrome. The current symptomatic therapies include emollients, keratolytic, and moisturizers to hydrate the skin, topical corticosteroids to reduce inflammation, itching, and redness, topical vitamin D (calcipotriol) to reduce excessive scaling and inflammation, calcineurin inhibitors like pimecrolimus and tacrolimus for modulating the immune response and reducing inflammation.

Besides these retinoids, immunosuppressants (topical and systemic), other anti-inflammatory agents are also used. Biologics are used off-label, but their efficacy is not yet established. However, long-term use of most therapies is associated with safety concerns as they may be linked to skin atrophy, irritation, and recurrent infection.

Along with these pharmacological therapies, daily showers with non-detergent liquid cleansing oil with an acidic pH to counteract overactive serine proteases, especially during acute flares, bleach baths with sodium hypochlorite diluted in water, and narrowband UVB (NB-UVB) phototherapy and psoralen-UVA (PUVA) photochemotherapy are also recommended.

Several major pharma and biotech companies are developing therapies for Netherton Syndrome. Currently, Novartis is leading the therapeutics market with its Netherton Syndrome drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development.

Netherton Syndrome Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include

• Novartis

• Timber pharmaceuticals

• Bridge Biopharma

• Evotec AG

• Dermelix Biotherapeutics

• Krystal Biotech

• And Many Other

Emerging and Marketed Netherton Syndrome Therapies Covered in the Report Include:

• LM 030: Novartis

• Isotretinoin: Timber Pharmaceuticals

• And Many Others

Table of Content (TOC)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Netherton Syndrome Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Netherton Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

5. Netherton Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

6. Netherton Syndrome Patient Journey

7. Netherton Syndrome Patient Population and Epidemiology Trends (In the US, EU5, and Japan)

8. Netherton Syndrome Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Netherton Syndrome Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Netherton Syndrome Treatment

11. Netherton Syndrome Marketed Therapies

12. Netherton Syndrome Emerging Drugs and Latest Therapeutic Advances

13. Netherton Syndrome Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Netherton Syndrome Market Outlook (In US, EU5, and Japan)

16. Netherton Syndrome Companies Active in the Market

17. Netherton Syndrome Access and Reimbursement Overview

18. KOL Views on the Netherton Syndrome Market

19. Netherton Syndrome Market Drivers

20. Netherton Syndrome Market Barriers

21. Appendix

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

