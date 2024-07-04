Submit Release
Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li Meets with Norwegian Ambassador to China Signe Brudeset

On July 3, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li met with outgoing Norwegian Ambassador to China Signe Brudeset.

Deng Li spoke highly of Signe Brudeset's contributions to the development of China-Norway relations during her tenure as Ambassador to China, and said that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Norway. China is ready to deepen exchanges and cooperation with Norway and jointly push for greater development of China-Norway relations. Signe Brudeset thanked China for providing support and convenience during her term of office in China, and said that Norway values the achievements of the 70-year friendly relations between the two countries, and is willing to continue to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China in such fields as economy and trade, green development, agriculture and fisheries.

