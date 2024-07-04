Submit Release
Ideal World Unveils New High-Tech Studio

Behind the scenes in the new Ideal World studio

Catwalk in the new Ideal World studio

Ideal World Logo

State-of-the-art studio opens 1 July 2024, featuring advanced technology, eco-friendly initiatives, and HD broadcasts on Virgin, Sky, Freesat, and Freeview.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideal World is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its brand-new, state-of-the-art studio, that went live on 1 July 2024. This move marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey, promising an enhanced viewing experience for its beloved audience.

The new studio, sprawling across 200 square metres and standing 8 metres tall, features unique areas designed to better showcase Ideal World's vast range of products – from lifestyle and garden to home décor, fashion, beauty, and kitchen essentials. This upgrade reflects the company’s commitment to providing quality and variety to its customers. Equipped with 12 cameras, a cutting-edge sound desk, advanced lighting systems, a Ross Carbonite vision mixer, and a robotic camera system, the new studio is built to deliver unparalleled broadcast quality. These technological advancements enable Ideal World to bring viewers closer to its products with stunning clarity and detail.

Crafted by industry-leading experts who have honed their skills on prestigious projects such as the World Cups, Olympics, major news events, and the 2020 cricket series, the new studio is at the forefront of technology and design, delivering an exceptional viewer experience. In a quest to be environmentally conscious, Ideal World has incorporated eco-friendly practices by reusing materials from old sets and giving them a fresh, new look. This initiative highlights the company’s dedication to sustainability while maintaining the high standards its viewers expect.

"In our new studio, we are combining cutting-edge technology with eco-friendly practices to provide an unparalleled viewing experience for our audience," said Ms. Dee Kumar, Managing Director of Ideal World. "This move represents our commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, ensuring we continue to deliver the best for our customers."

Join Ideal World as it embarks on this exciting new chapter and tune in to witness the magic unfold in high definition. Catch Ideal World on Virgin (Channel 747), Freesat (Channel 810), Sky (Channel 668), and Freeview (Channel 51). Ideal World’s new studio – where quality meets innovation.

As part of its ongoing commitment to giving back, Ideal World continues to support the "Share a Meal" initiative, helping to provide meals to those in need. Together, we can make a difference.

