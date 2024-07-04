Minister Dean Macpherson on occupation of state properties during 7th Administration

• Existing state properties are to be used.

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has confirmed that while the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, is facilitating a smooth ushering-in of both the Executive and Members of Parliament for the 7th Administration, by providing work offices and residential accommodation, there will be no procuring of any new housing stock or offices for both the Executive and Parliamentarians alike.

Minister Macpherson has indicated that allocations will be made from the existing state properties and that no requests for new procurement will be entertained. Furthermore, there will be no spending on existing properties and Members of the Executive and Members of Parliament will have to make do with existing furniture. Similarly no new office rentals will be entertained.

“As the Department responsible for the accommodation of the Executive and Members of Parliament, we will house all members from the available properties of the state. We will not rent or lease any accommodation or office space. Those days are over. The Department has confirmed to me that there is enough available stock to meet the needs of both the executive and Members of Parliament” said Minister Macpherson.

“The tight fiscal position of the state is a paramount consideration for this decision. Our economy cannot accommodate requests for the procurement of new accommodation. Moreover, we have listened to the message of the citizens about being prudent with the public purse and cut down on perks and invest more in creating jobs and growing the economy. My number one priority is to invest in infrastructure and turn South Africa into a massive construction site under the theme #LetsBuildSA” said Minister Macpherson.

Minister Macpherson has already hit the ground running within the Department, having met the Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala and the Director-General Sifiso Mdakane, to discuss a number of critical issues within the Department. The Minister will meet more stakeholders in the built environment and Infrastructure sector in the coming weeks.

#LetsBuildSA

