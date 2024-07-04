Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – Disposition of Securities of Clip Money Inc.
Clip Money (TSX:CLIP.V)PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, USA, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KOAT Holdings LLC. ( “KOAT”) has today filed an early warning report (the “Early Warning Report”) disclosing the disposition of 2,237,144 common shares (the “Common Shares”) of Clip Money Inc. (the “Company”) on June 14, 2024, in a private transaction at a price of CAD$0.175 per Common Share (the “Transaction”) representing a decrease of 2.14% holdings.
Prior to the Transactions, KOAT owned an aggregate of 10,564,660 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.07% of the Corporation’s current issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following the Transaction, KOAT owns 8,327,516 Common Shares, representing approximately 7.93% of the Corporation’s issued and outstanding Common Shares.
The Common Shares are being held by KOAT for investment purposes and such positions may be increased or decreased as considered appropriate in light of investment criteria, market conditions and other factors and in accordance with the provisions of applicable securities legislation.
A copy of the Early Warning Report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters is being filed with the Ontario Securities Commission and the securities commissions of the other jurisdictions in which the Company is a reporting issuer, and may be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca on the Company’s profile. A copy of such report may also be obtained by contacting Mr. Daren Trousdell (by e-mail at legal@koatcapital.com or by telephone at 561-515-9010). KOAT Holdings LLC. is located at 5757 Gauguin Ter, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 and the Company’s head office is located at 96 Riverdale Ave, Ottawa, Ontario K1S 1R2.
Daren Trousdell
Koat Capital LLC.
+1 561-515-9010
