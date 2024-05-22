KOAT Capital Invests in Critical Infrastructure Through Strategic Partnership with Mission Critical Futures
EINPresswire.com/ -- KOAT Capital (“KOAT”), a leading holding company focused on strategic investment and long-term value creation, is pleased to announce a strategic investment in Mission Critical Futures ("MCF" or "the Company"), a leading platform driving innovation and sustainability in critical infrastructure. This announcement marks a significant milestone for KOAT Capital and Mission Critical Futures as they collaborate to transform essential infrastructure and deliver sustainable, scalable solutions for the future. In connection with the partnership, Daren Trousdell, Managing Partner of KOAT Capital, will join the Board of Directors of MCF.
"The estimated $143 billion critical infrastructure market in the US, driven by aging systems and new sustainability needs, is primed for consolidation,” said Daren Trousdell, Managing Partner of KOAT Capital. “MCF's platform and experienced team position them perfectly to create a recognized mid-cap player in a market expected to reach $154.59 billion by 2027 and further expand to $196.64 billion by 2031, and KOAT Capital is proud to be their partner."
MCF’s mandate is to create substantial value for customers and shareholders by integrating and scaling innovative approaches that enhance critical industries' resiliency, protection, and advancement. MCF is committed to delivering solutions globally, from building microgrids and supplying reliable, cleaner energy to safeguarding our water supply. The Company’s initial focus spans three core verticals: Water and Wastewater, Energy, and IT infrastructure, collectively representing a market size of approximately $310 billion.
"Our strategic investment from KOAT Capital marks a transformative moment for Mission Critical Futures," said David Whitmire, CEO of MCF. "This partnership provides us with the resources to scale our operations and strengthens our ability to innovate and deliver comprehensive solutions across water, energy, and IT infrastructure sectors. With KOAT Capital's support, we can meet the growing demand for resilient, sustainable critical infrastructure and create lasting value for our customers and shareholders."
Completion of Foundational Acquisition: CPR Inc. and Fleaux Solutions
MCF has significantly advanced its strategic plan by acquiring CPR Inc. and Fleaux Solutions (the “Acquisition”) in the water and wastewater sector. The Acquisition positions MCF to form partnerships with leading rehabilitation prime contracting firms, leverage emerging technologies, and establish a North American network of professional services firms. Additionally, MCF will focus on research and development to enhance processes for lining, repairing, and rehabilitating wastewater systems, as well as improve materials used in these processes. CPR Inc. and Fleaux Solutions have a rapidly growing multi-year backlog, with clients and partners across the U.S. and municipalities in Georgia, Florida, and Louisiana.
"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of CPR Inc. and Fleaux Solutions, which marks a significant milestone in MCF's strategic growth plan. This acquisition strengthens our water and wastewater sector capabilities and enhances our ability to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions to our clients. By integrating the expertise and technologies of CPR Inc. and Fleaux Solutions, we are poised to lead the industry in addressing today's and future critical infrastructure needs." - David Whitmire, CEO of Mission Critical Futures.
The acquisition brings a wealth of expertise to MCF Water through its seasoned leadership team. Troy Johnson, the President of MCF Water, has an extensive background in environmental remediation, construction management, and holding services, having held leadership roles at Magnus-Pacific, Cates & ERB Inc., and The Alindeska Companies. Kerry Coker, the COO of MCF Water, is a pioneer in trenchless cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) technologies, with over 30 years of experience in utility construction. He has led significant advancements in both CIPP and UV technologies, further enhancing MCF's capabilities in the sector.
Capitalizing on Federal and Rural Development Initiatives
The $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) represents a pivotal opportunity for MCF, which plans to leverage federal funding initiatives such as the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) and Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) to fuel growth. MCF's specialized approach also aligns with USDA Rural Development programs, enabling the Company to support sustainable rural water infrastructure projects.
About Mission Critical Futures
Mission Critical Futures is a leading platform committed to innovation and sustainability in critical infrastructure. Focusing on water and wastewater, energy, and IT infrastructure, MCF is poised to address the global demand for resilient and advanced essential infrastructure solutions. Learn more at mcfgroup.co
About KOAT Capital
KOAT Capital is a leading holding company dedicated to strategic investment and sustainable value creation. Headquartered in the United States and Canada, KOAT Capital operates across North America and Europe, leveraging its expertise and network to drive growth and innovation in key markets. Learn more at http://koatcapital.com/
Daren Trousdell
"The estimated $143 billion critical infrastructure market in the US, driven by aging systems and new sustainability needs, is primed for consolidation,” said Daren Trousdell, Managing Partner of KOAT Capital. “MCF's platform and experienced team position them perfectly to create a recognized mid-cap player in a market expected to reach $154.59 billion by 2027 and further expand to $196.64 billion by 2031, and KOAT Capital is proud to be their partner."
MCF’s mandate is to create substantial value for customers and shareholders by integrating and scaling innovative approaches that enhance critical industries' resiliency, protection, and advancement. MCF is committed to delivering solutions globally, from building microgrids and supplying reliable, cleaner energy to safeguarding our water supply. The Company’s initial focus spans three core verticals: Water and Wastewater, Energy, and IT infrastructure, collectively representing a market size of approximately $310 billion.
"Our strategic investment from KOAT Capital marks a transformative moment for Mission Critical Futures," said David Whitmire, CEO of MCF. "This partnership provides us with the resources to scale our operations and strengthens our ability to innovate and deliver comprehensive solutions across water, energy, and IT infrastructure sectors. With KOAT Capital's support, we can meet the growing demand for resilient, sustainable critical infrastructure and create lasting value for our customers and shareholders."
Completion of Foundational Acquisition: CPR Inc. and Fleaux Solutions
MCF has significantly advanced its strategic plan by acquiring CPR Inc. and Fleaux Solutions (the “Acquisition”) in the water and wastewater sector. The Acquisition positions MCF to form partnerships with leading rehabilitation prime contracting firms, leverage emerging technologies, and establish a North American network of professional services firms. Additionally, MCF will focus on research and development to enhance processes for lining, repairing, and rehabilitating wastewater systems, as well as improve materials used in these processes. CPR Inc. and Fleaux Solutions have a rapidly growing multi-year backlog, with clients and partners across the U.S. and municipalities in Georgia, Florida, and Louisiana.
"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of CPR Inc. and Fleaux Solutions, which marks a significant milestone in MCF's strategic growth plan. This acquisition strengthens our water and wastewater sector capabilities and enhances our ability to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions to our clients. By integrating the expertise and technologies of CPR Inc. and Fleaux Solutions, we are poised to lead the industry in addressing today's and future critical infrastructure needs." - David Whitmire, CEO of Mission Critical Futures.
The acquisition brings a wealth of expertise to MCF Water through its seasoned leadership team. Troy Johnson, the President of MCF Water, has an extensive background in environmental remediation, construction management, and holding services, having held leadership roles at Magnus-Pacific, Cates & ERB Inc., and The Alindeska Companies. Kerry Coker, the COO of MCF Water, is a pioneer in trenchless cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) technologies, with over 30 years of experience in utility construction. He has led significant advancements in both CIPP and UV technologies, further enhancing MCF's capabilities in the sector.
Capitalizing on Federal and Rural Development Initiatives
The $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) represents a pivotal opportunity for MCF, which plans to leverage federal funding initiatives such as the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) and Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) to fuel growth. MCF's specialized approach also aligns with USDA Rural Development programs, enabling the Company to support sustainable rural water infrastructure projects.
About Mission Critical Futures
Mission Critical Futures is a leading platform committed to innovation and sustainability in critical infrastructure. Focusing on water and wastewater, energy, and IT infrastructure, MCF is poised to address the global demand for resilient and advanced essential infrastructure solutions. Learn more at mcfgroup.co
About KOAT Capital
KOAT Capital is a leading holding company dedicated to strategic investment and sustainable value creation. Headquartered in the United States and Canada, KOAT Capital operates across North America and Europe, leveraging its expertise and network to drive growth and innovation in key markets. Learn more at http://koatcapital.com/
Daren Trousdell
Koat Capital LLC.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn