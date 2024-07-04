Acute Heart Failure Market 2032: FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Therapies, and Companies by DelveInsight

Acute Heart Failure Market

Acute Heart Failure Market

DELHI, INDIA, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Acute heart failure Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast — 2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Acute heart failure, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute heart failure market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Acute Heart Failure Market Research Report

• April 2024: Procyrion- The study is a prospective, multi-center, randomized, nonblinded study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the Aortix System versus standard of care medical therapy in patients hospitalized with acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) and persistent congestion despite usual medical management.

• April 2024: Abiomed Inc.- The objective of this early feasibility study is to evaluate the safety and performance of the preCARDIA System for Superior Vena Caval (SVC) intermittent mechanical occlusion as a therapeutic approach in significantly congested subjects with Acute Decompensated Heart Failure (ADHF), who are not diuresing adequately.

• March 2024: Nephronyx Ltd- The objective of this interventional study is to evaluate the safety and functional performance of the Nephronyx System in patients with ADHF, presenting clinical signs of volume overload and compromised response to diuretics.

• March 2024: Juntendo University announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for Empagliflozin 10 MG. The EMPA-AHF trial is a multicentre, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of early initiation of once-daily oral empagliflozin 10 mg in patients hospitalized for patients with acute heart failure (AHF) who are at a high risk of adverse events.

• March 2024: Vanderbilt University announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for Dapagliflozin 10 MG. This is a randomized trial of the addition of dapagliflozin to patients with or without type 2 diabetes hospitalized with acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF). Participants will be recruited following an initial standard evaluation in the ED and randomized within 24 hours of presentation for ADHF in a 1:1 fashion to protocolized diuretic therapy or dapagliflozin + protocolized diuretic therapy.

• The increase in Acute Heart Failure Market Size is a direct consequence of the increasing patient population and anticipated launch of emerging therapies in the 7MM.

• As per DelveInsight analysis, the Acute Heart Failure market is anticipated to witness growth at a considerable CAGR.

The leading Acute Heart Failure Companies working in the market include Abbott, Orion Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Colorado Prevention Center, Cardioxyl Pharamaceutical Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim, Innogene Kalbiotech Pte. Ltd, and others.

• Promising Acute Heart Failure Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include levosimendan, dobutamine, Serelaxin, Shenfu Zhusheye, and others.

Acute Heart Failure Overview

Acute heart failure is a condition in which the heart suddenly becomes unable to pump blood efficiently throughout the body. This inefficiency can lead to a buildup of fluids in the lungs and other parts of the body, such as the legs and the abdominal area. Acute heart failure can occur in people who have never had heart failure before, or it can represent a sudden worsening of symptoms in someone who has chronic heart failure.

Acute Heart Failure Epidemiology Insights

The epidemiology section of Acute Heart Failure offers insights into both historical and current patient populations, as well as forecasted trends across seven major countries. This section aids in understanding the factors behind present and projected trends through analysis of various studies and input from key opinion leaders. Additionally, this portion of the market report provides information on the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and underlying assumptions.

Acute Heart Failure Drugs Market

The Acute Heart Failure Drugs Market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years as more targeted therapies receive regulatory approval and enter clinical practice. Additionally, ongoing research efforts aimed at better understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying Acute Heart Failure signaling in Acute Heart Failure are likely to uncover new therapeutic targets and further expand treatment options for patients.

Acute Heart Failure Treatment Market Landscape

The Acute Heart Failure treatment market landscape has witnessed significant advancements over the past years, with targeted therapies playing a crucial role in improving outcomes for patients. Among these targeted therapies, the emergence of Acute Heart Failure has garnered attention in the medical community, presenting both challenges and opportunities in treatment strategies.

Acute Heart Failure Market Outlook

The report's outlook on the Acute Heart Failure market aids in developing a comprehensive understanding of historical, current, and projected trends. This is achieved by examining the influence of existing Acute Heart Failure therapies, unmet needs, as well as drivers, barriers, and the demand for advanced technology. This section provides detailed insights into the trends of each marketed Acute Heart Failure drug and late-stage pipeline therapy. It assesses their impact based on various factors such as annual therapy costs, inclusion/exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rates, market demand, patient population growth, covered patient segments, anticipated launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, and input from key opinion leaders. The analyzed Acute Heart Failure market data are presented concisely through relevant tables and graphs to offer a clear overview of the market dynamics.

Acute Heart Failure Drugs Uptake

The drug chapter of the Acute Heart Failure report provides a comprehensive analysis of both marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs for this condition. It delves into the details of clinical trials, pharmacological actions, agreements, collaborations, approvals, patents, advantages, disadvantages of each drug, as well as the latest news and press releases related to Acute Heart Failure.

Major Acute Heart Failure Companies

Several companies working in the market include Abbott, Orion Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Colorado Prevention Center, Cardioxyl Pharamaceutical Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim, Innogene Kalbiotech Pte. Ltd, and others.

Scope of the Acute Heart Failure Market Research Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Acute Heart Failure Companies- Abbott, Orion Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Colorado Prevention Center, Cardioxyl Pharamaceutical Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim, Innogene Kalbiotech Pte. Ltd, and others.

• Acute Heart Failure Pipeline Therapies- levosimendan, dobutamine, Serelaxin, Shenfu Zhusheye, and others.

• Acute Heart Failure Market Dynamics: Acute Heart Failure Market Drivers and Barriers

• Acute Heart Failure Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, and Analyst's Views

