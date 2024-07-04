Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Size in the 7MM is expected to grow by 2032, estimates DelveInsight

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Size

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market

DELHI, INDIA, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s ‘Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2032’ report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market

• May 2024:- NextCure, Inc.- A Phase 1b/2, Open-Label, Safety, Tolerability and Efficacy Study of NC410 Plus Pembrolizumab for Participants With Advanced Unresectable and/or Metastatic Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor (ICI) Refractory Solid Tumors or ICI Naïve MSS/MSI-Low Solid Tumors.

• April 2024:- Genmab- The purpose of this trial is to investigate the safety and efficacy of acasunlimab (also known as GEN1046) as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with non-small cell lung cancer who have progressed during or after treatment of previous standard of care.

• The total number of incident cases of Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer-associated in 7MM countries was 156,370 in 2020.

• The leading Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Companies such as 4D Pharma plc., 4SC AG, Ascentage Pharma Group, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai, ENB Therapeutics, Inc., Evelo Biosciences, Inc, Exelixis, Exicure, Inc., Genentech, Hoffmann-La Roche, ImmunityBio, Janssen Research and Development, LLC, Kartos Therapeutics, Merck, Mirati Therapeutics, OncoSec Medical, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, among others, are actively working in the Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market.

• Promising Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Therapies such as Atezolizumab, Tocilizumab, 9-ING-41, Doxorubicin, Prednisone, NC410, and others.

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Overview

Checkpoint inhibitor refractory cancer refers to a type of cancer that does not respond to treatment with checkpoint inhibitors. Checkpoint inhibitors are a class of immunotherapy drugs designed to help the immune system recognize and attack cancer cells. These drugs target proteins, such as PD-1, PD-L1, and CTLA-4, that act as checkpoints in the immune system, preventing it from attacking normal cells. However, cancer cells can exploit these checkpoints to avoid being attacked by the immune system.

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

• Incidence by tumor type

• Checkpoint-inhibitor treated patients

• Checkpoint-inhibitor refractory patients

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Emerging Drug

• MRx0518: 4D pharma plc.

MRx0518 is a single strain Live Biotherapeutic product consisting of a lyophilized formulation of a proprietary strain of bacterium. It is in development for the treatment of cancer. It is delivered as an oral capsule and stimulates the body’s immune system, directing it to produce cytokines and immune cells that are known to attack tumors. It is currently being evaluated in three clinical trials in cancer patients.

• Domatinostat (4SC-202): 4SC AG

4SC-202 or Domatinostat is an orally administered small molecule for the treatment of cancer. One of the most promising therapeutic concepts in oncology drug development is the modification of chromatin. The compound inhibits the enzymes histone deacetylase (HDAC) 1, 2, and 3, which are believed to play important roles in regulating aberrant cancer signaling. Domatinostat induces critical gene signature changes that predict responsivity to PD-(L) 1 checkpoint inhibitors (CI). It synergizes with PD-(L) 1 checkpoint inhibitors in a model representing PD-(L) 1 refractory /non-responding cancers; combining Domatinostat with a checkpoint inhibitor results in a high proportion of durable responses and longer survival rates.

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Outlook

Although ICI is a successful new approach in cancer therapy, these checkpoint inhibitors may also lead to a loss of immune tolerance of healthy tissue, which results in various side effects, referred to as immune-related adverse events (irAEs). According to few references, up to one-fourth of patients on ipilimumab monotherapy and about the same percentage of patients on combined therapy suffer from severe (grade 3 or 4) enterocolitis. As per Burla (2020), overall, 15–25% of patients on single immunotherapy and about 65% of patients on combined immunotherapy suffer from grade 3 or grade 4 irAEs.

Scope of the Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer

4. Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer: Market Overview at a Glance

5. Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer: Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Treatment

11. Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Marketed Products

12. Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Emerging Therapies

13. Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

