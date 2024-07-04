Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Size is expected to grow by 2034, estimates DelveInsight

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market

DELHI, INDIA, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's “Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Age-related Vision Dysfunction, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Report

• April 2024:- Outlook Therapeutics Inc.- The study will compare the safety of ophthalmic bevacizumab in vials versus pre-filled syringes in subjects diagnosed with a retinal condition that would benefit from treatment with intravitreal injection of bevacizumab, including: exudative age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, or branch retinal vein occlusion.

• As per DelveInsight estimates, the cases of presbyopia are the highest among all the considered etiologies of in the 7MM.

• The United States accounted for more than 35% of cases of Wet-Age-related Macular Degeneration in the 7MM.

• The United States accounted for the highest prevalent cases of Glaucoma in the year 2023.

• As per DelveInsight estimates, Japan accounted for 50% of total Diagnosed prevalent cases of Presbyopia in 2023.

• The leading Age-related Vision Dysfunction Companies such as Hoffman La Roche, MicroLine, AbbVie, Regenxbio, Novartis, Santen, Nicox Ophthalmics, Kodiak Sciences, Opthea Limited, Ocular Therapeutix, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, IVERIC bio, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Outlook Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, and many others.

• Promising Age-related Vision Dysfunction Therapies such as bevacizumab, Rocklatan (Latanoprast; Netarsudil Dimesylate), Eybelis Ophthalmic Solution (DE-117, Omidenepag isopropyl), Xelpros (Latanoprost Ophthalmic Emulsion), and others.

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Overview

Age-related vision dysfunction refers to changes in vision that occur as a natural part of aging. These changes typically start around middle age and progress over time. Age-related Vision Dysfunction presents a significant challenge among the elderly population, with a staggering one in three individuals experiencing some form of vision-reducing eye disease by the age of 65.

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Epidemiology Segmentation

• Total Age-related Vision Dysfunction Prevalent Cases

• Total Age-related Vision Dysfunction Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Age-related Vision Dysfunction Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Age-related Vision Dysfunction Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Total Age-related Vision Dysfunction Treatable Cases

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Marketed Drugs

• VABYSMO: Genentech

VABYSMO (faricimab-svoa) is a prescription medicine, developed by Genentech, given by injection into the eye used to treat adults with neovascular (wet) Age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion. VABYSMO was first approved in the US by the FDA in January 2022, targets and inhibits two disease pathways that drive wet Age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema and is now available in multiple countries, including Europe. In October 2023, Roche received a new indication approval by FDA for the use of VABYSMO to treat macular edema following retinal vein occlusion.

• LUCENTIS: Genentech

LUCENTIS (ranibizumab injection) is a prescription medicine, developed by Genentech for the treatment of patients with wet Age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, myopic choroidal neovascularization. In April 2017, FDA Approves Genentech’s LUCENTIS (ranibizumab Injection) for Diabetic Retinopathy, the leading cause of blindness among working age adults in the United States. It was the first and only medicine FDA-approved to treat all forms of diabetic retinopathy and Granted Priority Review Designation by the FDA based on analysis of results from a National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded collaborative group study.

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Emerging Drugs

• KSI-301 (tarcocimab tedromer): Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Science’s KSI-301 is a novel anti-Vascular endothelial growth factor biologic designed to rapidly inhibit Vascular endothelial growth factor and provide extended durability of action to reduce the burden of frequent anti-Vascular endothelial growth factor injections. Delivering potent and sustained vascular endothelial growth factor inhibition enables patient compliance, results in long-term efficacy, and improves visual acuity outcomes. The drug has recently completed its phase III study. The biologic is also in Phase III for Diabetic Macular Edema, Diabetic retinopathy, Tetinal Vein Occlusion, and Triplet Inhibitor for dry Age-related Macular Degeneration. KSI-301 is administered as an intravitreal injection and designed to provide sustained inhibition of vascular endothelial growth factor for up to 6 months.

• ONS-5010/LYTENAVA: Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics' ONS-5010/LYTENAVA is an investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab under development to be administered as an intravitreal injection for the treatment of wet Age-related Macular Degeneration and other retinal diseases. ONS-5010 is a full-length, humanized anti-Vascular endothelial growth factor recombinant monoclonal antibody (mAb) that inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor and associated angiogenic activity

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Therapies and Companies

• AGN-190584 (Allergan [acquired by AbbVie])

• MicroLine/Pilocarpine Ophthalmic (Eyenovia)

• PresbiDrops/CSF-1 (Orasis Pharmaceuticals)

• Zimura/ Avacincaptad pegol (IVERIC Bio)

• ALK-001 (Alkeus Pharmaceuticals)

• ONS-5010/Lytenava/Bevacizumab-vikg (Outlook Therapeutics)

• KSI-301 (Kodiak Sciences)

• Faricimab (Roche)

• Abicipar (Allergan [acquired by AbbVie]/Molecular Partners)

• RGX-314 (Regenxbio)

• Beovu/RTH258/Brolucizumab (Novartis)

• STN1013001/DE-130A/Catioprost and latanoprost emulsion (Santen SAS)

• NCX 470 (Nicox Ophthalmics)

• OTX-TP/Travoprost ophthalmic insert (Ocular Therapeutix)

• PDP-716 (Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited)

• OPT-302 (Opthea)

• Lumitin/Conbercept (Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceuticals)

• AKST4290/Lazucirnon (Alkahest)

• GT005 (Gyroscope Therapeutics)

• ADVM-022 (Adverum Biotechnologies)

• Emixustat hydrochloride (Kubota Vision)

• KVD001 (KalVista Pharmaceuticals)

• Luminate/ALG-1001/Risuteganib (Allergo Opthalmics and Baush Health)

• GB-102 (Graybug Vision)

• Razuprotafib/AKB-9778 (Aerpio Pharmaceuticals)

• Nyxol/Phentolamine Mesylate (Ocuphire Pharma)

• STN1012600/DE-126 (Santen Pharmaceutical)

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Outlook

The Age-related Vision Dysfunction market outlook reflects a dynamic landscape characterized by a growing demand for innovative treatments and technologies to address the diverse needs of aging populations worldwide. With approximately one in three individuals experiencing some form of vision-reducing eye disease by the age of 65, the prevalence of conditions such as Age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and refractive errors underscores the urgent need for effective therapeutic interventions.

Scope of the Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Age-related Vision Dysfunction Companies- Hoffman La Roche, MicroLine, AbbVie, Regenxbio, Novartis, Santen, Nicox Ophthalmics, Kodiak Sciences, Opthea Limited, Ocular Therapeutix, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, IVERIC bio, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Outlook Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, and many others.

• Age-related Vision Dysfunction Therapies- bevacizumab, Rocklatan (Latanoprast; Netarsudil Dimesylate), Eybelis Ophthalmic Solution (DE-117, Omidenepag isopropyl), Xelpros (Latanoprost Ophthalmic Emulsion), and others.

• Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Dynamics: Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market drivers and Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Barriers

• Age-related Vision Dysfunction Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Age-related Vision Dysfunction Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Access and Reimbursement

