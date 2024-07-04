Government issues two options for direct electricity trading

VIETNAM, July 4 - HÀ NỘI — The Government has issued details of the direct power purchase agreement (DPPA) mechanism between renewable energy generators and large customers, with two options being through a private power line and the national grid via EVN.

For the case of trading renewable energy through a private power line, the electricity price will be set under agreement between seller and buyer.

The electricity price for the contracts trading renewable power through the national grid will be accordance of the regulations on electricity prices issued by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Large customers are those who use electricity from 500,000 kWh per month, estimated at around 3,000 customers and making up for 30 per cent of the total electricity consumption, according to the July 3 Decree 80/2024/NĐ-CP.

This threshold has been chosen in order to harmonise the benefits between relevant parties, including customers and EVN.

The ministry's statistics show that there are nearly 1,500 customers using over 1 million kWh per month, accounting for 26 per cent of the total electricity consumption.

There are about 7,700 customers using from 200,000 kWh per month, or 36.5 per cent of the total electricity consumption.

A survey conducted by the MoIT at the end of last year found that approximately 20 large companies were interested in purchasing electricity directly, with a total demand of nearly 1,000 MW.

Additionally, 24 renewable energy projects with a capacity of 1,773 MW looked at selling electricity through the DPPA mechanism and 17 projects with a capacity of 2,836 MW were considering becoming participants. — VNS