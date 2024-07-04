Tây Ninh focuses on developing agriculture for export

VIETNAM, July 4 -

TÂY NINH — Tây Ninh Province is focusing on developing its agriculture to foster exports, especially with the issuance of codes for farming areas and packaging facilities.

Nguyễn Đình Xuân, Director of its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said local authorities are providing guidance and financial support for farmers to adopt good agricultural practices and control plant diseases.

To department has been closely monitoring quality and traceability to enable exports.

So far this year 27 farming area codes have been issued for 465 hẽtares of durian, mango and longan orchards, whose fruits are exported to China, Australia, the EU, New Zealand, South Korea, and the US.

Five of them have also been approved by the importing countries.

Tây Ninh has issued 59 farm codes covering more than 1,400ha of orchards, 24 of them approved.

Five packaging facilities have also received codes to ship products to China.

His department would monitor animal farms and abattoirs, to tighten epidemic control at the farming, transportation and slaughter stages to ensure food safety and adherence to good practices.

It will also inspect hygiene and certify slaughterhouses.

In the first half of the year the province’s agricultural production was stable.

Lê Anh Tâm, deputy director of the department, said the province has been focusing on transforming low-yield crops to more profitable ones.

It also has been rolling out supportive policies for agriculture, such as providing easy loans to grow green-skinned pomelos that meet VietGAP standards and helping co-operatives network and sell honeydew.

Tây Ninh is also focused on developing irrigation systems and water treatment to supply rural households. — VNS