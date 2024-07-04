Guidance for practitioners of archaeology in Northern Ireland
Historic Environment Division has created this suite of guidance documents for practitioners of archaeology in Northern Ireland in partnership with the Chartered Institute for Archaeologists (CIfA), Institute of Archaeologists of Ireland (IAI) and National Museums NI. These documents provide practical advice and information and are an essential resource for those working in the sector, providing guidance on how to meet the requirements of the Archaeological Excavation Licence and in the creation and care of the resulting archives.