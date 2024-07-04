The next government needs a new strategy for the union

The devolution agenda needs a rethink after years of tension and disagreement

The state of the Union barely featured as a theme of the 2024 election campaign, with the main party manifestos promising little in terms of reform to the devolution settlements in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

But while the focus has been on public services and the economy – undoubtedly higher priorities for voters across the UK – strained relations between Westminster and the devolved capitals and sustained high levels of support for Scottish independence, Irish reunification and further devolution to Wales, highlight the fact that the stability of the Union cannot be taken for granted. The incoming government – and all polls suggest this will be a Labour administration – needs a new strategy.

At the core of this should be a genuine “reset” of relationships – as the Labour manifesto promises – with Westminster treating the devolved governments as partners and protecting devolved autonomy, while the UK government concentrates on the big economic and distributional questions that are best dealt with at the national level.

The prime minister should send an early signal of a new approach to devolution

The tone on devolution is set from the top. If Keir Starmer becomes prime minister tomorrow then he should send an immediate signal that he wants to rebuild relations with Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast – including by travelling to the devolved capitals in the first weeks of holding office.

There is precedent for this. David Cameron travelled to Edinburgh at the very start of his premiership, calling for a new “agenda of respect” between Westminster and Holyrood. Six years later, Theresa May toured the devolved capitals following an early commitment to develop a “UK-wide approach” to Brexit.

In May’s case, consensus with the devolved governments proved elusive, so the practical benefits of a tour of the Union should not be overstated. But it is nonetheless a sensible, symbolic first step. A genuine shift in strategy, however, will also require substantive changes in how the government works with and protects the powers of the devolved bodies.