Brosé Wine, Backed by Westbrooke Associates, Achieves Sales Triumph and Expands UK Reach
Brosé Wine has recently celebrated a remarkable feat surpassing sales projections by an impressive 0.77% in the first quarter of 2024.CRAWLEY, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brosé Wine, the brainchild of visionary sommelier Bradley Yarrington, has recently celebrated a remarkable feat surpassing sales projections by an impressive 0.77% in the first quarter of 2024. Announcing the achievement in its quarterly investor report, the brand highlighted its achievements in diversifying sales channels.
In a move that would prove highly successful, Bradley founded Brosé Wine in 2019 after working closely with household brands and setting his sights on owning an alcohol brand. Moreover, Brosé Wine meets the strict criteria outlined by government-backed venture capital initiatives encouraging investment in emerging UK businesses.
As a result, investment in Brosé Wine continues to be exclusively managed by Westbrooke Associates. The brokerage has a proven track record that speaks volumes, consistently uncovering hidden opportunities and yielding profitable outcomes.
Fast forward to February of this year, when the Chief Executive Officer of industry leader Threshers Wine, reached out to Bradley and requested samples of Brosé Wine. Subsequently, the renowned online drinks retailer initially purchased 600 bottles, equivalent to one pallet. Owing to rapid sales and heightened demand, Threshers Wine swiftly exhausted this stock and placed a subsequent order for an additional pallet. Foreseeing a notable escalation in Brosé Wine’s popularity, Threshers Wine anticipates a monthly sales increase to four pallets.
Furthermore and breaking even more new ground, Brosé Wine held a meeting with the beer and wine specialist from Waitrose at the Worcestershire branch in March. Impressed by the brand, the specialist outlined the subsequent steps, which involved securing approval and listing Brosé Wine on the leading product discovery platform RangeMe. Brosé Wine has now completed this process.
RangeMe, originally from the US, is gaining traction in the UK, with major supermarkets like Tesco, Co-op and Asda transitioning to its use. The platform serves as a supplier verification platform and facilitates connections with buyers. Waitrose is scheduled to join the platform within the next four weeks.
Once Waitrose is integrated into the platform, buyers identified by the beer and wine specialist will initiate connections with Brosé Wine. This marks the initiation of the process to secure a national listing for the brand across the UK and within this premium UK supermarket chain.
Venturing beyond borders, Brosé Wine has also formed strategic alliances in seven international markets, ensuring sustained global growth through exclusive distributor agreements. Discussions with LWC, the UK's premier drinks distributor for the on-trade sector, are progressing and poised to amplify Brosé Wine's footprint across key UK regions.
With a track record of success and a knack for disruptive innovation, Bradley possesses an entrepreneurial spirit that fuels his ventures to achieve exponential growth. Anticipating a minimum value of £50 million within a decade, notably, this SEIS and EIS investment opportunity with lucrative tax incentives, is a preferred choice of beverage among the cast of reality TV programme, Made in Chelsea.
Now capitalising on a global whisky market worth over £60.5 billion, Bradley envisions that his latest venture, BROSKI Whisky, will also cater to the sophisticated tastes of those who appreciate quality and refinement.
Applying his proven expertise to the modern whisky sensation predicted to shake up the market, BROSKI Whisky boasts an aesthetically pleasing presentation, offering an unparalleled drinking experience tailored for sophisticated consumers aged 20 to 45.
Comprising 48% of the global consumer base and wielding substantial purchasing power surpassing $140 billion, targeting the Millennial and Gen-Z demographics presents a lucrative opportunity. These generations actively seek modern beverages that embody contemporary elegance, making them the ideal audience for the brand's offerings.
Furthermore, with its blend of style and substance, BROSKI Whisky is perfectly timed for launch. The UK whisky market is anticipated to yield £951.1 million in revenue in 2024, with an average consumption projection of 0.60L volume units per end-user.
BROSKI Whisky presents a compelling SEIS investment opportunity endorsed by HMRC under the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS). Investors backing early-stage ventures like BROSKI stand to gain substantial tax benefits, including up to 50% income tax relief, exemptions from capital gains tax, inheritance tax (IHT) and loss relief—designed to mitigate financial risk.
According to HMRC’s National Statistics publication, SEIS investments witnessed unprecedented growth in 2021-22, reporting a remarkable 16% increase compared to the previous year, totalling £205 million.
As the official agent for both Brosé Wine and BROSKI Whisky, Westbrooke Associates specialises in identifying resilient and innovative sectors suitable for portfolios seeking to withstand market volatility. While there's no guaranteed formula, choosing the right brokerage that aligns with your investment objectives, financial situation and experience can mean the difference between a lucrative income stream and disappointment.
With investment opportunities starting from £5,000, Westbrooke Associates welcomes professional investors to seize the chance to secure early shares in BROSKI Whisky and reap significant rewards.
For further information surrounding investment opportunities in BROSKI Whisky and/or Brosé Wine, please visit www.westbrookeassociates.com or call 0203 745 0294 to request the Information Memorandum.
For media enquiries please contact:
Tara Denholm-Smith
Westbrooke Associates Ltd
+ + +44 2037450294
info@westbrookeassociates.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other