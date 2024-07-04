Neakasa Expands Distribution, Enters Best Buy in the US

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa, a pioneer in pet grooming systems and open-top self-cleaning cat litter boxes, has announced its official entry into the Best Buy, the largest specialty retailer in the US consumer electronics retail industry. This marks a major milestone in Neakasa’s mission to introduce smarter cleaning solutions to households globally.

Through this collaboration with Best Buy, Neakasa aims to offer its advanced cleaning solutions to a wider audience, helping more people tackle their home and pet cleaning challenges with ease. In the US, in addition to Best Buy, Neakasa products are also available at The Home Depot, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, with over 2,300 stores across North America, and Lowe, one of the largest home improvement retailers globally. This expansion underscores Neakasa's product capability and strengthens customer trust and confidence.

Beyond the US, Neakasa has established partnerships with various online and offline retailers worldwide. In the UK, Neakasa products are available at Curry’s, the largest consumer electronics retailer. In Switzerland, Neakasa collaborates with iPet, an online pet specialist, and in France, with Boulanger, a major homewares and consumer electronics retailer. In Taiwan (China), Neakasa M1 launched on Flying V, the leading crowdfunding platform in Asia. In Hong Kong (China), Neakasa products are available in several large retail stores, such as FORTRESS, City U.

Minming Gu, Co-Founder of Neakasa, stated, "There are many challenges on the road to achieving our goal. Our customers' support and love keep us going. We constantly receive feedback from customers around the world expressing their love for our products. However, it is frustrating when they cannot purchase our products due to geographical limitations. We will continue expanding our market to more countries and regions. It's not only about business growth but also about offering more convenient and smarter ways to simplify cleaning tasks, enabling people worldwide to enjoy more time in life through our products."

After years of tireless efforts, Neakasa has expanded its reach. Alongside their official website and Amazon store, customers can now purchase Neakasa products through various online and offline retailers, providing more options for customers in different countries and regions.

Neakasa has also announced a redefinition of its product lines from home cleaning and pet cleaning to Neakasa Home and Neakasa Pets on the same day. This strategic move highlights their commitment to not only offering effective cleaning solutions but also improving overall home living standards and pet care, ensuring convenience, ease, and enjoyment for customers.

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot," was established in 2017 as a leading innovator of smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and elevate people's lives by providing top-of-the-line smart cleaning solutions. The current lines include Neakasa Home and Neakasa Pets. The professional team comes from a number of the world's most respected brands, including Microsoft, Honeywell, Motorola, Foxconn, Huawei, and more. Neakasa's mission is to provide every household with a better home cleaning experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.