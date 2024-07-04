Additional capacity for city-bound motorists at Hindmarsh junction

Release date: 04/07/24

A notoriously-frustrating east-west bottleneck will be widened with a second left turn lane from Manton Street into Adam Street, Hindmarsh – adjacent the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

It will provide additional capacity for city-bound traffic, as illustrated in a new animation of the planned junction upgrade.

The $6.2 million upgrade will also improve pedestrian and cyclist safety, and provide safer and easier access to the sporting, entertainment and recreational hub, which includes the Adelaide Entertainment Centre and Hindmarsh Stadium.

Following community consultation, the project team has retained the right-hand turn from Manton Street onto Adam Street to allow access to the Hindmarsh precinct directly via Adam Street.

The existing city-bound lane on Manton Street and east-west access in both directions along Adam Street have also been retained.

The design also features new realigned pedestrian crossings and a cyclist indented hook-turn facility to cater for cyclists turning right onto Adam Street.

The upgrade is being delivered by South Australian company Bardavcol, who have completed other road projects such as the Flagstaff Road Upgrade and the Main North Road and Nottage Terrace Intersection, as well as the recently-completed Selgar Avenue link road.

Main works will commence in coming weeks, with completion expected by early 2025. The project is expected to support around 30 jobs during construction.

The upgrade is one of a suite of enhancements to intersections near the River Torrens to Darlington Project that will collectively ensure the Adelaide road network functions efficiently, both during construction of the project and once it is completed.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

Seeing the vision of the impending junction upgrade of Manton Street and Adam Street is very exciting.

A second left turn lane from Manton Street onto Adam Street is a welcome addition for western suburbs motorists, as it will reduce congestion and traffic flow restrictions by providing additional capacity for city-bound traffic – alleviating a notorious bottleneck on the extension to Grange Road.

We have also listened to community feedback and retained the right-hand turn from Manton Street onto Adam Street, maintaining access to the Hindmarsh precinct via Adam Street.

I would like to congratulate South Australia’s own Bardavcol on winning the contract for these works, which is a fantastic result for a proud local company.

Bardavcol are well aware of the importance of the broader network upgrades after successfully delivering the Selgar Avenue link road.

These network upgrades will ensure the proper functioning of the River Torrens to Darlington motorway and wider road network both during and after construction of the T2D Project.