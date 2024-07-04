FBASuite.com Launches as the Ultimate Resource for Jungle Scout Tools, Guides, and Expert Hacks

FBASuite.com homepage

BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FBASuite.com offers a wealth of resources designed to help Amazon sellers succeed using the number 1 suite for Amazon FBA product and keyword research: Jungle Scout. The website features:

WHAT'S ON THE WEBSITE FOR YOU

Sellers can find opinons and tips on how to use resources and tools like Amazon Product Pricing Report, Jungle Scout Academy, AccuSales, Advertising Analytics, the Jungle Scout AI Assist, Jungle Scout Cobalt, Amazon Consumer Trends Report, the Freedom Builder Bootcamp, the State of the Amazon Seller Report and much more:

- Guides: with step-by-step instructions on using Jungle Scout tools to their full potential.

- How-To's: practical advice on how to Sell on the Amazon Marketplace.

- Innovative Hacks: Pro tips and tricks from the authors to give sellers a competitive edge.

- Reviews: analysis of Jungle Scout's tools and reports.

ABOUT THE FOUNDERS

Laia Ordóñez brings her expertise as a Partner, Content, and Marketing Manager at Jordiobdotcom SL. With a background in Executive and Multimedia Production, Laia has established herself as a thought leader in the eCommerce space. She has contributed as a guest author to prominent platforms such as Shopify, Oleoshop, and Semrush, where her insights have been widely acclaimed.

Jordi Ordóñez is an independent eCommerce and Amazon consultant with over two decades of experience. He has a prolific writing career, contributing to the Jungle Scout Blog, Helium 10 Blog, Shopify, SEMRush, La Vanguardia, eCommerce-news.es, and Marketing4ecommerce. As a Jungle Scout partner, Jordi's expertise is unparalleled, and he continues to be a sought-after advisor in the industry.

With the combined expertise of Laia and Jordi, FBASuite is positioned to become the go-to resource for Amazon sellers looking to scale their businesses using Junglescout. If you're an Amazon enthusiast, a digital marketers, a Retailer, a big Brand or a Key Account Manager selling on Amazon, explore the platform and join a community dedicated to shared growth and success. Whether you are an expert Amazon Seller or just starting, FBASuite has something valuable to offer.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit FBASuite to access the latest guides, tools, and expert advice on optimizing your Amazon business using Jungle Scout.

