H10-wp.com, a website dedicated to Helium 10's how to's, FAQs, guides, detailed explanations, tutorials and more

BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H10-Wp.com is a website about Helium 10, the best all in one suite of software for Amazon sellers.

Helium 10's goal is to optimize Amazon product listings, find profitable keywords and products and research competitors and markets.

At https://H10-wp.com you'll find how to's, FAQs, guides, detailed explanations, tutorials... about Helium10 and all their tools:

PRODUCT RESEARCH TOOLS
Helium 10 Black Box, Helium 10 Chrome Extension, Helium 10 Trendster, Helium 10 Xray

KEYWORD RESEARCH TOOLS
Helium 10 Cerebro, Helium 10 Frankenstein, Helium 10 Magnet, Helium 10 Misspellinator

LISTING OPTIMIZATION TOOLS
Helium 10 Listing Analyzer Tool, Helium 10 Listing builder, Helium 10 Scribbles

OPERATIONS TOOLS
Helium 10 Alerts, Helium 10 Alta Financial Services, Helium 10 Inventory Management, Helium 10 Inventory Protector, Helium 10 Refund Genie

MARKETING TOOLS
Helium 10 Adtomic, Helium 10 Amazon Attribution, Helium 10 Audiences, Helium 10 Estimated Business Value, Helium 10 Follow-up, Helium 10 Index Checker, Helium 10 Portals, Helium 10 Product Tracker, Helium 10 Super URLs

ANALYTICS TOOLS
Helium 10 Amazon Anomaly Tracker, Helium 10 Keyword Tracker, Helium 10 Market Tracker 360, Helium 10 Profits

DISCOUNTS
Additionally, you can also find discounts to use Helium 10:
>>> 20% OFF Your First 6 Months When You Use Code: AMZTOOLS20
>>> 10% OFF Every Month When You Use Code: AMZTOOLS10

ABOUT THE WEBSITE AND THE AUTHORS
The website is written by Jordi Ordonez and Laia Ordonez, who are both experts in eCommerce and Amazon selling.

H10-Wp.com is the perfect website for Amazon sellers who want to improve their sales and stay ahead of their competition, because they can find new strategies and advanced tips on how to use Helium 10’s suite of tools from both experts: Jordi Ordonez and Laia Ordonez.

Jordi Ordonez is an independent eCommerce and Amazon consultant since 2000. He's also a contributor on Helium 10's blog and a Helium 10 Seller Solutions Hub Partner. He has worked with clients such as Estrella Damm, Intersport, Bella Aurora, Lladró, Textura Interiors, Nice Things Palomas, Castañer, Due-Home, and many others. He is also a lecturer, teacher, speaker and book author.

Laia Ordóñez is a Partner, Content and Marketing Manager at Jordiobdotcom SL with a background on Executive and Multimedia Production. She’s been writing as a guest author on Shopify, Oleoshop and Semrush.

