Buggyra Academy France pilots are heading to Magny-Cours

Instead of taking the summer off, Buggyra Academy France drivers will have the third round of the French truck racing championship this weekend.

MONACO, FRANCE, July 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- . The series heads to the heart of France, the famous Magny-Cours circuit. On a track completely unfamiliar to Buggyra, Téo Calvet will be looking to move up from third place in the overall standings in a tight battle. Raphäel Sousa defends his lead in the junior standings, and José Sousa is eager to multiply his points haul."It will be a challenge for us because we have never raced in Magny-Cours before. So we don't have any data, and we will have to learn everything. Our rivals have a lot more experience because they have been here several times. The weather is expected to be changeable. If it starts to rain, it could be an advantage for us. Téo is extra fast in the wet. We will fight and do everything we can to succeed," said Buggyra Academy France boss Fabien Calvet.The championship standings are very even. Leader Lionel Montagne has 233 points, and third-placed Téo Calvet has just 11 points less. This means that every run is important because it can change the name of the overall leader in an instant.Téo Calvet is looking forward to the third round of the French championship. He's only competed in Magny-Cours once before, six years ago. "I want to fight for the top positions again, I'm ready to return to the front of the series. It won't be easy; I've never raced a Buggyra in Magny-Cours. It's a very fast track with many fast corners," described the French racer."I would like to overcome the bad luck of Le Castellet and Nogaro, finish all four races, and get maximum points. I'm sure that if we finish all the races, we can win the Grand Prix," believes Téo.The French championship race weekend consists of a total of four races. On both days, the starting grid f the first races is decided at the Superpole. The second races, with half the points, will see the order of the top drivers reversed at the start.