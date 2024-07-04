Caterpillar by Priyam Doshi Wins Bronze in A' Furniture Design Awards
Innovative Bar Unit Design Recognized for Its Unique Blend of Form and FunctionCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of furniture design, has announced Priyam Doshi as a Bronze winner for the innovative "Caterpillar" bar unit. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional creativity and functionality of Doshi's design within the competitive furniture industry.
The Caterpillar bar unit's recognition by the A' Furniture Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the industry. By seamlessly blending sculptural aesthetics with practical functionality, this design aligns with the evolving standards and practices of furniture design, offering a fresh perspective on what a bar unit can be.
What sets the Caterpillar apart is its ability to transform from an innocuous, sculptural piece into a fully functional bar unit with a simple spin. Meticulously handcrafted using white ash wood and finished with an Italian water-based matte coating, the design showcases its curves and quirky presence. The bar segments are precisely engineered for flawless turning, while the caterpillar's legs serve as knobs to revolve the bar, revealing ample storage for 30 to 40 bottles, wine, and glasses.
This recognition from the A' Furniture Design Award serves as a motivator for Priyam Doshi and the Name Place Animal Thing studio to continue pushing the boundaries of furniture design. By inspiring future projects that prioritize innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal, this award win has the potential to influence industry standards and foster further exploration in the field.
About Priyam Doshi
Priyam Doshi is a designer and founder of Name Place Animal Thing, a Mumbai-based design studio specializing in furniture, lights, and decor. With a passion for exploring materials and infusing quirkiness and joy into his designs, Doshi creates playful and intriguing products that spark joy. His impressive career spans over 12 years across diverse disciplines, and he has developed numerous unique pieces since founding Name Place Animal Thing three years ago. Doshi's educational background in production engineering and lifestyle product design, combined with his expertise in manufacturing and artisanal techniques, enables him to create both bespoke statement pieces and affordable, batch-produced designs.
About Name Place Animal Thing
Name Place Animal Thing is a Mumbai-based design studio that specializes in furniture, lights, installations, and decor. Drawing inspiration from the world around them, the studio experiments with various materials, processes, and techniques to create products with an element of intrigue or play. Their meticulously designed products are carefully crafted and manufactured in India, embodying the concept of "FUNctional" design - products that are both fun and functional at their core. In addition to designing their own products, Name Place Animal Thing collaborates with architects, interior designers, and manufacturers on custom projects.
