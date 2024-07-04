Modulo by Mohammad Mostafa Sharifianmehr Wins Bronze in A' Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Award
Innovative Modular Lighting System Recognized for Excellence in Design and FunctionalityCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of lighting projects design, has announced Modulo by Mohammad Mostafa Sharifianmehr as the Bronze Winner in the Lighting Projects and Light Art Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Modulo, a modular lighting system that offers unparalleled customization and adaptability.
Modulo's award-winning design is particularly relevant to the current trends and needs within the lighting projects industry. By offering a highly customizable and modular solution, Modulo aligns with the growing demand for flexible and adaptable lighting systems that can seamlessly integrate into various spaces. This innovative approach not only benefits end-users but also architects, interior designers, and lighting professionals who seek versatile lighting options to enhance their projects.
What sets Modulo apart is its unique three-module system, consisting of the Outside, Inside, and Lamp modules. The Outside module offers a choice of circle or square designs, various sizes, candle options, and vibrant colors. The Inside module features adjustable or fixed setups, different depths, and diverse color options. The Lamp module provides an array of cap colors, Kelvin temperature options, light intensities, and beam angles. This modular design allows for limitless customization, enabling users to create personalized lighting solutions that perfectly suit their specific requirements and aesthetic preferences.
The recognition of Modulo by the A' Lighting Projects and Light Art Design Award serves as a testament to the dedication and expertise of Mohammad Mostafa Sharifianmehr and the Hobo team. This achievement is expected to inspire future designs and influence industry standards, as it showcases the potential for modular lighting systems to revolutionize the way spaces are illuminated. The award also motivates the Hobo team to continue pushing the boundaries of lighting design and exploring innovative solutions that enhance the functionality and aesthetics of lighting projects.
Modulo was designed by a talented team of individuals, including Mohammad Mostafa Sharifianmehr, who led the project, Seyedsajad Jalalsadat, who contributed to the design and development, and Atieh Koochakmanesh, who provided valuable insights and support throughout the process.
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=161298
About Mohammad Mostafa Sharifianmehr
Mohammad Mostafa Sharifianmehr is a dedicated light designer based in Iran, specializing in illuminating spaces with creativity and precision. With a focus on enhancing environments through optimal lighting, Mohammad collaborates closely with interior designers, architects, and individuals to craft captivating lighting solutions tailored to their unique projects. His expertise lies in ensuring functionality, aesthetics, and ambiance are seamlessly integrated, bringing innovation and insight to every design endeavor.
About Hobo
HOBO Lighting company, a leading provider of lighting solutions, offers a range of exquisite products including recessed lights, pendant lights, and surface lights. Renowned for their stunning designs, HOBO lights not only illuminate spaces but also inspire architects in their creative endeavors. As the founder and electronic engineer behind the brand, Mohammad Mostafa Sharifianmehr oversees all aspects of the company's operations, from conceptualization to production and sales, ensuring that each piece reflects their vision for quality and aesthetics.
About Bronze A' Design Award
The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution in the Lighting Projects and Light Art Design category. The award acknowledges designs that effectively blend form and function, offering solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being. Winning designs are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including innovative use of light, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, energy efficiency, user experience enhancement, and technological advancement.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. The competition, now in its 16th year, is open to entries from all countries and is judged by an influential and expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://lightingprojectsaward.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
