National School of Government signs Memorandum of Understanding with Tshwane University of Technology, 4 Jul

The National School of Government (NSG) and the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) will on Thursday, 4 July 2024 sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to align, accredit, register and deliver a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Affairs and African Governance, a first of its kind in Africa.

The intent of the programme is to strengthen governance on the African continent and to professionalise public servants of partner countries. The programme seeks to bridge the gap between undergraduate and postgraduate education opportunities in member countries and to offer a regionally recognized qualification. The conceptualization and design of this programme is aligned to the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063: to implement developmental programmes and to realise the aspiration for good governance in Africa.

As part of celebrating this historic milestone, the Faculty of Humanities and the Department of Public Management (TUT) wishes to invite you to the signing of the MoU Ceremony with the National School of Government (NSG).

The MoU Ceremony will take place at TUT as follows: 

Date:     4 July 2024 
Time:    12:30 
Venue:  Prestige Auditorium, Dinokeng Building 21 – First Floor, Staatsartillerie road, Pretoria West

Enquiries:

Phaphama Tshisikhawe                                    
University Spokesperson                                  
tshisikhawerpt@tut.ac.za   
Tel: 012 382 4711      
Cell: 0662111441                                       

Dikeledi Mokgokolo
Director: Corporate Communications
Cell:  082 888 2355
E-mail: Dikeledi.mokgokolo@thensg.gov.za

