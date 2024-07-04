UTM elevates Macao’s global standing as an academic research hub and MICE destination, by co-hosting APTA 2024 Conference

MACAU, July 4 - The annual conference of the Asia Pacific Tourism Association (APTA) is one of the leading and largest industry-expert events in the region concerning international tourism. This year’s edition takes place in Macao and is co-hosted by the Macao University of Tourism (UTM), from 3 to 5 July, at the Galaxy International Convention Center with the integrated resort operator Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) as the principal sponsor of the event.

The high-profile conference involves more than 200 delegates, including eminent scholars, industry leaders, policymakers, and sector professionals drawn from across the Asia-Pacific region. It serves as a crucial platform for exchanging knowledge, discussing the latest trends, and fostering international cooperation in tourism and hospitality. This is the second time the city has welcomed an APTA Conference, the first being the 2010 edition, also co-hosted by UTM’s predecessor institution, the Institute for Tourism Studies.

Fostering academic excellence and industry collaboration

The opening ceremony of the event was held on 4 July at the Galaxy International Convention Center. Prominent officiating guests included: Professor Yeong-Hyeon Hwang, Chairman of APTA; Professor Kaye Chon, Editor in Chief, Asia Pacific Journal of Tourism Research; Professor SooCheong Jang, Chair of APTA Academic Affairs Committee; Mr. Chan Chak Mo, Chair of the UTM Council; Mr. Francis Lui, Vice-Chair of the UTM Council and Vice Chairman of GEG; and Dr. Fanny Vong Chuk Kwan, Rector of UTM. Other esteemed guests included: Mr. Ricky Hoi Io Meng, Acting Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office; Mr. Carlos Roberto Xavier, Head of the Department of Tertiary Education, Education and Youth Development Bureau; Mr. Jeff Ho Cheok Fong, Head of the Division for Cultural Heritage Conservation at the Cultural Affairs Bureau; Mr. Buddy Lam, Director of Corporate Affairs of GEG; Mr. Irwin Poon Yiu Wing, President of the Macao Convention and Exhibition Association; Ms. Jean Yuan Jing, Assistant to Vice President, Customer Services cum General Manager - Cabin Service, Air Macau; and Ms. Gloria Chak, Manager of Convention and Exhibition Industry Development Division, Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute.

Dr. Yeong-Hyeon Hwang, Dr. Fanny Vong and Mr. Buddy Lam delivered welcome remarks during the opening ceremony. Dr. Vong highlighted the significance of co-hosting the prestigious event. It underscores UTM’s commitment to advancing tourism education and research, while positioning Macao as a leading hub for these fields in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. The partnership between UTM and APTA reinforces the strategic importance of education and research in driving forward the tourism sector, highlighting the University’s dedication to fostering academic excellence and industry collaboration.

Mr. Buddy Lam, Director of Corporate Affairs of GEG, said in his speech that GEG is pleased to provide diverse support to the event, thereby fostering Macau’s “tourism + MICE” and “tourism + education” synergies, and highlighting Macau’s leading position as a tourism education and talent hub. With its world-class facilities and services, GEG hopes the participants can further experience Macau’s unique appeal as a “World Center of Tourism and Leisure”.

Mr. Jong Woo Kang, Director of the Regional Cooperation and Integration Division at the Asian Development Bank, delivered a keynote speech following the opening ceremony. He provided valuable insights on the theme “International Cooperation in the Tourism Field: From Asian Perspectives”, highlighting the role of collaborative efforts in driving the region’s tourism growth.

The APTA 2024 Conference features a series of discussions on critical issues facing the industry. Topics include destination management, tourism marketing, consumer behaviour, cultural and heritage management, lodging management, and tourism and hospitality education.

The conference is structured to offer profound insights and foster international collaboration. The event’s impact is set to extend beyond Macao, benefitting the broader Asia-Pacific region by addressing key challenges and opportunities in the sector. In particular, the conference highlights the impact of digital transformation and female empowerment, reflecting the industry's evolving landscape and the need for innovative solutions to maintain competitiveness in a global market.

UTM believes that the fact Macao is hosting the APTA 2024 Conference exemplifies the city’s burgeoning status as a global MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) destination. In alignment with the Macao SAR Government’s “1+4” development strategy for appropriate economic diversification, international conferences like APTA 2024 will not only boost the local economy through increased tourism-related consumption but will also enhance Macao’s reputation as a preferred destination for regional and global professional MICE events.

About APTA

APTA is a globally-recognised organisation dedicated to promoting high-quality research in tourism and hospitality, with UTM being one of its institutional members. Since its inaugural conference in 1995, APTA has established the event as a key forum for academics and industry professionals to share information on research achievements and to discuss new ideas. The association publishes the Asia Pacific Journal of Tourism Research (APJTR), a respected scholarly journal disseminating cutting-edge research worldwide.

APTA would like to express its profound gratitude for all the sponsoring organisations supporting this year’s annual conference, in particular the support of GEG as principal sponsor. Other local corporate sponsors include Air Macau, CTM, CAM – Macau International Airport Co. Ltd., and Shun Tak Holdings Ltd.

For more information about the APTA 2024 Conference, please visit the official website at https://www.apta2024.org/. Additional information about APTA is available at https://www.apta.asia/.