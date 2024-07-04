DLNR News Release-Maui Man Arrested on Weapons and Other Charges, July 3, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG

CHAIR

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 3, 2024

DOCARE OFFICERS ARREST MAUI MAN ON WEAPONS AND OTHER CHARGES

(WAILUKU, MAUI) – 29-year-old Sy Alapai of Kahului was arrested this morning by officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE).

While conducting routine beat checks on Ka‘ae Road, officers contacted Alapai who was found to have a loaded bolt-action rifle and a loaded semi-automatic rifle in his vehicle. The vehicle had expired plates and expired safety inspection. Officers say Alapai was previously engaged in illegal throw netting activity in an area known as ‘Rivermouth.”

Checks made with the Maui Police Department (MPD) revealed Alapai had three outstanding bench warrants.

He was then arrested and transported by MPD for booking. The charges against Alapai are as follows:

Three outstanding Bench Warrants

Two counts of Place to Keep Loaded Firearms

He was also cited for three motor vehicle violations. The firearms and 18 rounds of ammunition were recovered and submitted as evidence. A court date is pending.

# # #

Media Contact: