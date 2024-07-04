Warts Therapeutics Market Set to Expand, Projected to Reach $2.29 Billion by 2028

Warts Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global warts therapeutics market, which addresses medical treatments for the skin condition caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), has shown steady growth in recent years. Starting from $1.91 billion in 2023, the market is anticipated to grow to $1.98 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. This growth can be attributed to advancements such as salicylic acid treatments, cryotherapy developments, evolving topical treatments, surgical interventions, and the rise of immunotherapy.

Driving Factors

The market's expansion in the forecast period, reaching an estimated $2.29 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.7%, is fueled by innovations in precision medicine targeting HPV, advancements in laser therapies, combination therapies, digital health solutions, and initiatives enhancing healthcare accessibility. Major trends include the development of targeted antiviral therapies, ongoing research in gene editing, biodegradable delivery systems, the emergence of psychodermatology, and the advent of telemedicine.

Key Players and Strategic Initiatives

Leading companies in the warts therapeutics market include Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others. Strategic partnerships play a crucial role in advancing treatments, as evidenced by collaborations like Vial's partnership with Nielsen BioSciences Inc. to support clinical trials of CANDIN for common warts treatment.

Market Segmentation

The warts therapeutics market is segmented by:

• Type: Common Warts, Genital Warts, Flat Warts, Other Types

• Treatment: Physical Destruction, Immunomodulation, Chemical Destruction

• End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are covered comprehensively in the report.

