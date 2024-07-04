Late-Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market Poised for Rapid Growth, Expected to Reach $10.94 Billion by 2028

Late-Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Late-Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The late-stage chronic kidney disease drugs market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in diagnostic capabilities and an aging population. From $6.38 billion in 2023, the market is projected to grow to $7.16 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, alongside greater awareness of kidney diseases and expansions in pharmaceutical research and development efforts.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure and Technological Advancements Fuel Market Expansion

The late-stage chronic kidney disease drugs market is expected to see continued robust growth, reaching $10.94 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 11.2%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include rising healthcare expenditure, adoption of precision medicine approaches, and global initiatives aimed at kidney disease awareness. Key trends in the coming years include the expansion of regenerative medicine therapies, the rise of telemedicine for CKD management, and the development of combination therapies and early intervention strategies.

Key Players and Strategic Collaborations

Major companies such as Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and AbbVie Inc. are pivotal in driving innovation within the market. Strategic collaborations, like the partnership between Evotec SE and Chinook Therapeutics to develop precision medicines, underscore the industry's focus on advancing treatments for chronic kidney diseases.

Emphasis on Precision Medicine and Innovative Therapies

Companies are increasingly focusing on precision medicine and innovative therapies to address the diverse needs of chronic kidney disease patients. For example, initiatives aimed at discovering novel mechanisms and developing precision therapies are leveraging comprehensive molecular datasets to enhance treatment efficacy.

Market Segments

• Product Type: Calcimimetics, Vitamin D, Sterols, Potassium Binders, Calcium-Based Phosphate Binders

• Indication Type: Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Induced Hyperparathyroidism, Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Induced Hyperphosphatemia, Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Induced Hyperkalemia

• Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the late-stage chronic kidney disease drugs market in 2023, with robust growth expected to continue. The report provides comprehensive insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on late stage chronic kidney disease drugs market size, late stage chronic kidney disease drugs market drivers and trends, late stage chronic kidney disease drugs market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The late stage chronic kidney disease drugs market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

