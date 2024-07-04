Book Launch: Transforming ASEAN – Strategies for Achieving Sustainable and Inclusive Growth

Time of Event

Transforming ASEAN: Strategies for Achieving Inclusive and Sustainable Growth examines the key opportunities and challenges facing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as it transitions toward a more sustainable, regionally integrated, socioeconomically inclusive, and globally pivotal economy. The book was jointly developed by the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI) and the Indonesian Ministry of Finance (IMOF) during Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023 and building on Indonesia’s G20 Presidency in 2022.

The book explores the potential to accelerate decarbonization and promote environmental sustainability in South East Asia, examines future pathways toward the next phase of regional development and integration, and analyses ASEAN’s global role within and beyond the G20. The launch event will provide the first opportunity since its release in April 2024 to bring together key contributors and regional stakeholders to showcase the publication, discuss its primary findings and core insights, and accelerate momentum toward the book’s official unveiling at the 2024 ASEAN Summit, to be held in Luang Prabang in October.

The first session will host a series of presentations by chapter authors on ASEAN’s growing role in the regional and global economy. This will be followed by a panel discussion with external experts, who will share insights and experiences on how regional integration and international cooperation can advance climate and sustainability goals. Taken together, this is designed to unlock in the key outcomes of Indonesia’s G20 Presidency and enhance the capacity of ASEAN policymakers to contribute to the reform of multilateralism.

Broadening awareness and boosting capabilities across ASEAN: drawing attention to the release of Transforming ASEAN among key stakeholders and building technical knowledge and governance capacity with respect to the policy challenges and available opportunities for advancing sustainable and inclusive growth in South-East Asia. Providing a platform for dialogue and exchange on sustainability pathways: creating an enabling environment for the exchange of good practices, frameworks, and approaches for accelerating the green transition in the Asia Pacific region. Strengthening regional cooperation and integration: by bringing together policy practitioners, international experts, and private sector actors, and in line with the content of the book, the launch event aims to improve regional coordination in ASEAN in its next phase of development. Disseminating policy guidance and building understanding of ASEAN’s role in global governance: enriching participants’ knowledge of ASEAN’s role and integration in global governance, its strategies for ensuring resilience and development amid geopolitical turbulence, its relationship with the G20, and its contribution to the global value chain and the world economy.

The ASEAN Book Launch will bring together a diverse range of key stakeholders from across the region, including government officials, international policymakers, academic researchers, the and private sector practitioners, with a particular focus on those with expertise and experience within South East Asia.

