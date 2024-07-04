Hà Nội collects over $390m in taxes from e-commerce

VIETNAM, July 4 -

HÀ NỘI — The capital city has collected more than VNĐ9.9 trillion (US$390 million) in taxes from e-commerce activities so far this year, according to the municipal People's Committee.

The figure includes over VNĐ2.54 trillion in corporate taxes and over VNĐ7.36 trillion in taxes paid by household businesses, the committee said.

It said that the city has compiled data from 418 e-commerce business owners, 668 digital businesses and 54 businesses providing accommodation services and e-commerce sellers.

To prevent fiscal losses in e-commerce activities, the Hà Nội Department of Taxation had a plan for inspections and audits with a focus on e-commerce in 2024, targeting a total of 2,342 organisations and individuals, of which 1,749 have been audited, hanoitimes.vn reported.

Based on the results of the pilot, the tax management for e-commerce activities will be extended to the whole city, leading to the development of a city-level project on tax management for e-commerce activities throughout the city.

The online newspaper cited the department's director Vũ Mạnh Cường as saying that to further strengthen tax management of e-commerce, the department would continue to apply information technology and build an e-commerce database to support tax officials in accessing taxpayer identification information.

In addition, the department would strengthen communication methods and electronic support for tax filing and payments and aim to establish virtual tax agencies and virtual tax support units on e-commerce platforms to maximise electronic tax filing, he said.— VNS